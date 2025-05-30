Oregon State Beavers On SI

Corvallis Regional: USC Baseball Cruise To 13-1 Win Over TCU

Joe Londergan

Oregon State faces Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State faces Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

USC started the Corvallis Regional on Friday with a 13-1 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Trojans picked up 14 hits in the process, holding the Horned Frogs to just five.

RHP Caden Aoki struck out eight batters in six batters in eight innings of work to pick up the win.

Abbrie Covarrubias walked in the top of the second inning, then made his way to third base with two outs. Richard Tejada then drove him in with an RBI single to put the Trojans up 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Covarrubias scored again when Jack Basseer knocked him in with an RBI single. Ethan Hedges added an RBI of his own later in the frame.

TCU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer from DH Sawyer Strosnider.

USC added to their lead in the top of the sixth with RBI singles from Bryce Grudzielanek and Adrian Lopez. Covarrubias added another run with a sac fly that frame. USC again added an RBI single from Brayden Dowd and a two-RBI single from Lopez.

The top of the ninth saw the Beavers scored four more, starting with Covarrubias being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Adrian Lopez stole home on a wild pitch a few moments late. Basseer and Tejeda added their own RBIs shortly thereafter.

USC now await the winner of Friday night's matchup between Oregon State and Saint Mary's in game four. TCU will face the loser in game three. Game three begins at Noon PT on Saturday, Game 4 begins at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball