Corvallis Regional: USC Baseball Cruise To 13-1 Win Over TCU
USC started the Corvallis Regional on Friday with a 13-1 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Trojans picked up 14 hits in the process, holding the Horned Frogs to just five.
RHP Caden Aoki struck out eight batters in six batters in eight innings of work to pick up the win.
Abbrie Covarrubias walked in the top of the second inning, then made his way to third base with two outs. Richard Tejada then drove him in with an RBI single to put the Trojans up 1-0.
In the top of the fourth, Covarrubias scored again when Jack Basseer knocked him in with an RBI single. Ethan Hedges added an RBI of his own later in the frame.
TCU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer from DH Sawyer Strosnider.
USC added to their lead in the top of the sixth with RBI singles from Bryce Grudzielanek and Adrian Lopez. Covarrubias added another run with a sac fly that frame. USC again added an RBI single from Brayden Dowd and a two-RBI single from Lopez.
The top of the ninth saw the Beavers scored four more, starting with Covarrubias being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Adrian Lopez stole home on a wild pitch a few moments late. Basseer and Tejeda added their own RBIs shortly thereafter.
USC now await the winner of Friday night's matchup between Oregon State and Saint Mary's in game four. TCU will face the loser in game three. Game three begins at Noon PT on Saturday, Game 4 begins at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday.