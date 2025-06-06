Corvallis Super Regional: Oregon State vs Florida State Baseball Storylines
The Oregon State Beavers begin their next step in their quest for a national championship Friday when Florida State visit Goss Stadium. As the best-of-three series determines one of the spots in Omaha for the College World Series, fans across the country will be tuned into the first ever clashes between two of the nation's most successful programs.
Here are the storylines to note for the Corvallis Super Regional:
Seminoles' Stellar Offense
Florida State enters the super regional boasting one of the best offenses left in the field, averaging 7.9 runs/game throughout their regular season.
The lineup for the Seminoles is downright dangerous. Shortstop Alex Lodise is essentially Florida State's version of Aiva Arquette. Lodise finished the year with a .405 average while connecting on 17 home runs and carries 67 RBIs with him to the super regional. Gage Harrelson, who joined the Seminoles by way of Texas Tech, brings a .335 average with him to Corvallis and will need to be managed on the bases, as he's collected 15 stolen bases on the year.
Can FSU Pick Their Battles Correctly?
Every team has their flaw, and Florida State's is plate discipline. The Seminole's rank 206th in the nation in walk rate, meaning they often chase out of the zone or take pitches on the corners. That should be music to Beavs fans ears, as the pitching was incredible for Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional.
How Do The Pitching Staffs Compare?
On the pitching side of things, Florida State has really relied on one pitcher to be their ace all season, as opposed to Oregon State who have a multitude of arms that have had their strong moments on the mound.
Seminole pitcher Jamie Arnold is one of the best pitchers left in the tournament, and will come into the super regional boasting a 3.12 ERA while accumulating 110 K's in just 78 innings pitched. However, fans should reportedly expect to see left-handed pitcher Joey Volini start on Friday. Volini has a 3.68 ERA with 97 strikeouts.
It's a safe bet Dax Whitney (3.78 ERA) and Ethan Kleinschmit (3.7 ERA) will see starts in the first two days for the Beavers, but Canham's staff could call upon others throughout, as they did in the Corvallis Super Regional.
Friday's game begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, Saturday's game starts at 6 PM on ESPN2, Sunday's details will be published if the third game is needed.