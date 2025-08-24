Dallas Baptist Officials Formally Accept Pac-12 Baseball Invitation in Statement
After reports surfaced earlier in the week that the Dallas Baptist University baseball program would join the Pac-12 Conference as an affiliate member for the 2026-2027 academic year, the school has confirmed their acceptance of an invitation from the league.
DBU officials expressed their excitement for the school's opportunity ahead.
"We are excited for the challenge and the opportunity that the Pac-12 Conference brings to our program," said DBU Head Coach Dan Heefner. "The Pac-12 features elite programs and passionate fan bases. Our guys embrace big moments, and we are grateful for the chance to represent DBU in the Pac-12."
DBU President Dr. Adam C. Wright said ""This is a historic step for DBU Baseball and Dallas Baptist University. The Pac-12's tradition of excellence will provide our student-athletes a national platform worthy of their talent and character, while aligning with DBU's mission to develop Christ-centered leadership who compete with integrity and distinction on the field, in the classroom, and in life."
Patriots Director of Athletics Matt Duce added "This is yet another significant moment in the history of DBU Athletics. DBU Baseball's legacy stretches back decades, shaped by the dedication of players and coaches who laid the foundation for today's success. Over the last two decades, Coach Heefner and the Patriots have carried that tradition to even greater heights, and joining the Pac-12 is the latest milestone in a storied history. On behalf of our alumni, players, and fans, I would like to thank Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 leadership team, and the member institutions for this exciting opportunity."
The Pac-12 now has seven baseball playing institutions for the 2027 academic year, including Dallas Baptist, Oregon State, Washington State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Texas State.
"As we build a new league upon our conference's storied past, we are ecstatic to welcome DBU Baseball and its top-caliber program to help write our next chapter," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. "With the strength of our new baseball league and amazing communities across our seven programs, including the Patriots' passionate fanbase, we cannot wait for our official first pitch!"
Who will be the Pac-12's eighth baseball member?
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!