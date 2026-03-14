Despite 3 Dax Whitney Errors, Oregon State Survives San Diego 7-5

Even the great ones can have an off night.

Heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson once lost to 42:1 underdog Bustler Douglas. The greatest quarterback of his generation, Tom Brady, played in three Super Bowl losses.

Tonight, Oregon State's All-American starting pitcher Dax Whitney had an off night. Despite his three errors, the Beavers won anyways. The full box score of Oregon State's 7-5 series opening victory can be read here, and our game recap is below.

Oregon State three-batter Easton Talt began the scoring with a two-run blast to right field in the top of the first inning, scoring the Beavers' leadoff man Jacob Galloway.

Oregon State's very next batter, cleanup man Adam Haight, went back-to-back after a lift into left. When the first inning ended, the Beavers led 3-0.

The second inning foreshadowed a night Whitney will likely wish to forget. The sophomore standout from Idaho walked the first batter he faced. After striking out the following San Diego hitter - his third strikeout of the night - he misfired a pickoff throw at first base.

In the bottom of the third, San Diego haunted Whitney once again. First, bottom-of-the-order Cade Martinez slugged a double down the left field line. When the Toreros' leadoff hitter Aden Howard arrived to the plate, his coaches asked him to sacrifice bunt. His effort dribbled to Oregon State's maestro on the mound, who missed another pickoff throw. This error helped Martinez find the plate, and brought Howard to second. Moments later, a Whitney pickoff attempt at second base instead soared into the outfield, pushing Howard to third. While the Beavers survived the inning only allowing a run, their star pitcher was rattled.

A solo shot by Paul Vasquez in the top of the fifth made it 4-1 Oregon State. When the bottom frame ended, Beavers' skipper Mitch Canham pulled his pitching ace. Whitney's night finished with 9 strikeouts, but also 3 hits, 2 walks, 1 wild pitch, and 3 errors.

The sixth inning saw San Diego climb closer, after an Andrew Gaudna base hit delivered Jayden Lobliner from second. Oregon State answered quickly with another two-run homer. This time, Jacob Krieg missile across centerfield scored AJ Singer from first. An inning later, Singer contributed to an additional Beavers run: his single delivered Talt from second, and Oregon State carried a five run advantage, 7-2.

San Diego rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Facing an 0-2 count with one out, cleanup batter Gabe Springer singled off Oregon State junior reliever Noah Scott. The Toreros' next hitter CJ Moran doubled down the right field line. That sparked a mound visit, but Scott stayed on the mound. San Diego soon made the Beavers pay with a bases-loading walk, and a pair of runs. First, Springer scored on a George Mestas groundout to first, and then pinch hitter Jayton Greer singled through the right side of the infield, assisting Moran's trip home. Now, the upset bid was on: entering the ninth inning, San Diego trailed 7-5.

Oregon State almost added an insurance run in the top of the ninth - a Tyler Inge sacrifice bunt brought Vasquez all the way to third base - but a Galloway groundout and Haight strikeout stranded Vasquez ninety feet short of paydirt.

To secure the final three outs, the Beavers called upon closer Albert Roblez. The transfer from Long Beach State, one of the orange & black's best relievers this season, forced Toreros' hitter Howard into a groundout. Then Roblez struck out the next man Connor Meidroth. Following a walk, Roblez retired Springer with another strikeout, and the Beavers' escaped Friday night's series opener with a 7-5 victory.

At the game's conclusion, Oregon State's record surged to 12-4; their win streak is now 7 games long. Despite an uncharacteristically sloppy showing by All-American pitcher Dax Whitney, the Beavers' best pitcher earned his fourth win of the season, and Albert Roblez recorded his sixth save. Oregon State will battle San Diego again tomorrow night at 5 PM PST.