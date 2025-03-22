Oregon State Beavers On SI

Early Surge Carries Oregon State Baseball To Friday Win At Cal Poly

Joe Londergan

Oregon State's Easton Talt (6) swings the bat during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Easton Talt (6) swings the bat during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State Baseball continued their winning ways in their first of three games at Cal Poly on Friday. The Beavers posted a 4-1 victory over the Mustangs to improve to 17-3 and pick up their first true road win of the year.

The Beavers compiled 13 hits compared to 7 by Cal Poly. Beavs reliever Eric Segura picked up the win, moving his record to 4-0 in 2025. Segura pitched four innings with eight strikeouts, three hits allowed, and two walks. Joey Mundt earned his first save of the season, strikout out three in the final 1.1 innings.

The Beavs' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts, tying their season high in another successful outing.

Aiva Arquette put the first run on the board with a home run in the second at-bat of the game. Cal Poly did manage to tie the game in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single from Mustangs' third baseman Alejandro Garza, the Mustangs' only run of the game.

In the top of the second, Jacob Krieg reached second base with a double, then moved to third when Wilson Weber grounded out. AJ Singer drove in Krieg with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The offensive trend continued in the third inning when Gavin Turley led off with a single. Canon Reeder then smacked a triple to center field, driving in Turley. The Beavs would leave Reeder on third to end the inning.

Easton Talt would score the final run of the game in the top of the fourth with a solo homer over the right-field wall. The rest of the game would be a stalemate as OSU only got one other runner safely to second base.

The series continues for the Beavs and the Mustangs on Saturday at 3 PM PT on ESPN+ and the Beaver Sports Network.

