Gavin Turley Breaks Home Run Record, Beavers Collect 30th Win Of The Season
Oregon State defeated Cal State Northridge 15-12 on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Beavs improved to 30-7 on the season.
On a day where Aiva Arquette tied the Oregon State record for hits in a game with six and also had two home runs, it was Gavin Turley who stole the show with a massive milestone that will take years to fall. Turley hit his 46th career home, breaking the Oregon State career record previously set by Travis Bazzana.
OSU's bats exploded in the first inning. The Beavs got the scoring started on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Canon Reeder would ground into a double play, but a run would score. Wilson Weber then connected for a two-out, RBI-Single to give the Beavs a comfortable 3-0 lead after the first.
Ethan Kleinschmidt was given the nod to start on the bump for Oregon State putting forth somewhat pedestrian outing. He would get rocked a little bit in the second inning before settling down and giving the Beavs four innings of solid work.
Jacob Krieg went yard in the top half of the second inning before Aiva Arquette would continue his historic day with a home run.
CSUN had a small answer for Oregon State, tagging up Kleinschmidt for three runs in the top half of the third inning thanks to contributions from Xavior Rios as well as Jarren Sanderson. Kleinschmidt would hold a narrow 5-3 lead for the Beavs into the middle innings. The Beavs went quietly in the top half of the third while CSUN was able to plate another runner and make it a one-run ballgame going into the top half of the fourth. Gavin Turley, the man of the hour, singled once again in the top half of the fourth before Canon Reeder connected on a solo shot to make it 6-4 Beavs.
Oregon State would plate five in the top half of the fifth thanks mostly to an Arquette grand slam. Neither side got a run in the sixth, before both teams got two runs each in the seventh. CSUN added another in the eighth.
It was Turley late in the game making history after he sent a 2-1 pitch beyond the left field wall to break Travis Bazzana's record. Turley's homer in the top half of the ninth was his 13th this season.
CSUN mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth with five runs, but were stopped short as Wyatt Queen picked up the save.
The Beavs now head back to Corvallis and will host Gonzaga at Goss Stadium on Monday and Tuesday. First pitch for the Beavs Monday is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game can be viewed on Portland's CW Network and Amazon Prime.