Gavin Turley Ties Oregon State Home Run Record in 16-11 Win Over Cal State Northridge
Oregon State's road victory over Cal State Northridge marked a historic performance by left fielder Gavin Turley, who tied the OSU program record for career home runs. In the process, OSU defeated CSUN by a final score of 16-11.
The Beavers utilized five pitchers in the victory as AJ Hutcheson picked up the winning decision with a 4.1-inning performance that included two strikeouts and just one walk to go along with four hits allowed. Hutcheson moves to a record 2-0 on the season.
OSU had 17 hits compared to 11 by CSUN. Both teams committed to two fielding errors each on the night.
In the bottom of the first, AJ Singer got the Beavers started with an RBI single in the top of the first that scored Aiva Arquette. The Beavers added their second run in the top of the second inning when Jacob Krieg homered over the right field wall.
The bottom of the second saw CSUN get their own offense started. Jarren Sanderson hit a three-run homer off of Dax Whitney to take an instant one-run lead. The Matadors then quickly loaded the bases, followed by a walk of Roberto Gonzalez. The Beavs then subbed in AJ Hutcheson for Whitney, who had his work cut out for him in the rest of the inning.
Kyle Panganiban hit an RBI single in the next at-bat, followed by an RBI sac fly from Andrew Becker. That would be the final run of the inning to make it 6-2.
In the third, Arquette added a homer for the Beavers and Sanderson added one for the Matadors to make it 7-3 in favor of CSUN
Offensively, the fourth inning was once again highly productive for the Beavers, creating a huge momentum swing in the game. Levi Jones smacked a two-run double, followed by a RBI single from Easton Talt to cut the OSU deficit to one. Arquette singled in the next at-bat, followed by a three-run home run by Turley to give OSU a 9-7 lead. With that, Turley tied the Oregon State career home run record of 45, previously set by Travis Bazzana.
The OSU defense kept CSUN from scoring in the bottom of the fourth.
To start the fifth, Wilson Weber singled, quickly followed by a two-run homer from Trent Caraway. The Beavs' defense sent the first three batters packing in the bottom of the fifth to make it 11-7.
Singer added another RBI in the top of the sixth, hitting in Turley with a single. Caraway got his second homer of the day two batters later, bringing in three runs to make it 15-7. In the bottom of the sixth, CSUN added a solo home run from Trent Abel, then another RBI from Gonzalez, who knocked in Matthew Pena to make it 15-9.
In the top of the sixth, Turley hit a sac fly, scoring Easton Talt to give the Beavs a 16-9 lead.
It took until the bottom of the eighth for CSUN to score again, as Abel stole home on a wild pitch from Tanner Douglas to make it 16-10.
Kellan Oakes kept the Matadors at bay in the bottom of the ninth, save for a bases-loaded walk that brought in Sanderson to bring the final score to 16-11.
Oregon State moves to 29-7 on the year with the win and takes the weekend's series. They will have the chance to go for the sweep on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT