Huskers Win Rubber Match to Take Series Against Oregon State Baseball
Oregon State dropped Sunday's rubber match 16-7 against Nebraska in Lincoln. The Huskers took the opening and closing games of the three-game series, outscoring Oregon State 28-26 over the course of the weekend.
With the loss, the Beavs dropped to 20-6 on the season while Nebraska improved to 12-15. Ethan Kleinschmit was given the nod to start on the hill for the Beavs, he went on to have his roughest outing of the year, surrendering six runs on seven hits in just four innings on the mound.
Joey Mundt was given the loss, dropping his record to 1-1.
Nebraska was due up at the dish in the bottom of the second, with the contest still knotted at 0-0. Tyler Stone, who homered in Friday's game against Oregon State, launched a 399-foot solo shot to right center to give Nebraska the early lead.
The Beavs answered back in the top of the third, scoring on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch. Into the bottom of the third, Case Sanderson singled into left field to bring home Riley Silva and the Huskers would hold a 2-1 lead going into the top of the fourth.
Oregon State retook the lead in the top of the fourth, with Gavin Turley connecting on an 85-MPH slider and hooked it out of the park into the left field berm. AJ Singer would connect on an RBI-single later in the inning to give the Beavs the 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Huskers stormed back in the bottom of the fourth, exploding for four runs on four hits. Will Jesske sent a moonshot out of the park for a three-run blast that saw the Huskers lead 6-3 after four complete innings, Kleinschmit's day would be done after the fourth.
The Beavs fought back, retaking the lead once more in the top of the seventh as they enjoyed offensive production from Wilson Weber who sent a changeup into left center beyond the wall for a two-run homer. With the game tied at six, Easton Talt stepped up and drove a changeup down the right field line for an RBI double. The Beavs would lead 7-6 going into the stretch.
Joey Mundt entered the game for Oregon State in the seventh and started hot, notching a pair of strikeouts to begin the inning. With two outs, Nebraska went on to score nine runs in a frenzy that saw the Huskers load the bases without getting a hit (two HBP, one walk). Tyler Stone would score two on an RBI double that was followed up by a Jesske three-run bomb to extend the Huskers lead 11-7. Robby Bolin and Riley Silva followed Jesske by each turning in RBI singles. Before the Beavs could blink, the score had been extended to 15-7 going into the eighth
Nebraska scored once more in the bottom half of the eighth inning as the Huskers built a nine-point lead. The game was called after eight innings due to the Beavers' travel plans.
The Beavs will try to get back to winning ways as they return to Goss for a three-game series on Friday against UC Irvine (21-5).