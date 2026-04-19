Late Rally Lifts #5 Oregon State Baseball Past Cal State Fullerton in Saturday Duel

No. 5 Oregon State avoided consecutive losses with a late offensive outburst Saturday to defeat Cal State Fullerton 6-1 in Corvallis. The Beavers avenged a disappointing Friday loss to even the series with the Titans.

Ethan Kleinschmit started on the mound for Oregon State, striking out eight batters in 6.1 innings of work. Kleinschmit allowed Fullerton's only earned run of the game and all seven of the Titans' hits. The Beaver offense, meanwhile, grabbed ten hits on the evening.

Oregon State reliever Zach Edwards got the winning decision, moving him to 2-0 on the year. He added three strikeouts to OSU's total of 12 for the night.

Full stats from Saturday's game can be found here.

Both teams failed to generate much offensive momentum in the first three innings. Fullerton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, as the Titans secured three hits, notably an RBI single from Eli Lopez to score Ty Thomas.

After the Titans took the lead, Oregon State only got one runner in scoring position before the eighth inning. At that point, the flood gates opened for the Beaver offense. AJ Singer blasted a grand slam to give the Beavers the lead. That marked Singer's fifth home run of the season. Paul Vazquez and Jacob Galloway added RBI doubles of their own to get the Beavers ahead 6-0.

Oregon State closer Albert Roblez came into the game in the top of the ninth, producing three consecutive outs to end the game.

The win moves the Beavers to 29-8 on the season, and gives them a home record of 11-2. Oregon State can take the series on Sunday afternoon when they face the Titans in the finale. First pitch from Goss Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.

Oregon State are looking to maintain a top-five ranking, their highest of the season to date.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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