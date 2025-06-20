Latest Mock Drafts Forecast Oregon State Shortstop Aiva Arquette's Future
With weeks to go until the next MLB draft, Oregon State standout shortstop Aiva Arquette’s future is in flux.
Almost certainly, he will be selected in the first round of the draft, and offered a lucrative seven-figure contract. Naturally, Beavers fans have a pertinent follow-up question: where will he go?
Mock drafts are imperfect - a true guessing game - but the best mocks offer a kernel of truth. Predictions are applied using context: prior experience of front offices, an assumption of league-wide consensus on talent evaluation, and buzz among the scouting community. Mock drafts, while imperfect, may offer clues towards Arquette’s future in professional baseball.
Yesterday’s most recent MLB.com mock draft slotted Airquette 3rd overall to Seattle. Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Joe Trezza wrote “This probably comes down to the best college bat or the best college arm. Arquette has separated himself among the college bats as the one who really fits in the top five picks or so.”. If Arquette went with the Mariners 3rd overall pick, he would likely begin his career with the M's Arizona League Mariners rookie ball team, then either their Single-A affiliate (Modesto Nuts, in the California League) or their High-A affiliate (Everett AquaSox, in the Northwest League).
The most recent ESPN MLB mock draft by Kiley McDaniel sent Arquette to Pittsburgh, picking 6th overall, and a recent CBS Sports mock by Mike Axisa agreed with that prognostication. Explaining why the Pirates took Arquette in his latest mock, Axisa wrote “Arquette could go earlier than this, and has an outside chance to be the No. 1 pick with the draft still a month away. Top college performers who play a premium position are always in demand on draft day.”.
Arquette, and his draft-eligible Oregon State teammates (which includes Trent Caraway, Gavin Turley, and others), will find clarity at the 2025 MLB Draft on July 13th-14th. ESPN and MLB Network will broadcast the opening round, while the remainder of the first night of the draft will air on MLB Network.