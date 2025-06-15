LSU Dominates Arkansas 4-1 On Second Day of College World Series
Sixth-ranked LSU used a fast offensive start and a stellar performance from starting pitcher Kade Anderson to defeat third-ranked Arkansas 4-1 on Saturday evening.
The Tigers jumped all over Arkansas starter Zach Root in the second inning, and chased the Razorback ace out after just 38 pitches. With the bases loaded and one away, eight-hole hitter Chris Stanfield lined a frozen rope into left field that put LSU on the board. In the following at-bat, Michael Braswell III was hit by a pitch, bringing home a second run. The Tigers tacked on one more in the inning with an RBI groundout.
From there on out, it was the Kade Anderson show. After walking the leadoff man in the second inning, the projected top-five draft prospect sat down nine of the next eleven batters he faced, and gave up just one hit through his first five innings.
The Hogs were able to muster a spark in the bottom of the sixth, when first-baseman Reese Robinett led off the frame with a solo shot that put Arkansas on the board. But Anderson responded by retiring the next six batters that he faced, striking out three of them.
LSU's offense tacked on an insurance run in the eighth, with a two-out rbi single from Derek Curiel. Although the Razorbacks finally pushed Kade Anderson out with a single to lead off the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers' bullpen proved equally efficient.
Coming in for Anderson with a man on first and nobody out, 6'8" right-hander Chase Shores sat down all three Razorback batters that he faced. Coach Jay Johnson made one more change, bringing in freshman phenom Casan Evans for the ninth. After allowing a leadoff hit, Evans breezed through the next three hitters and picked up the save.
The LSU Tigers, who are eyeing their second national championship in three years, will take on UCLA on Monday in the winner's bracket. Arkansas, the highest-ranked team left in the field, will try to stave off elimination against Murray State in Monday's earlier game.