NCAA Announces Sixteen Regional Sites, Leaves Out Oregon State

Tonight, Oregon State's quest to revisit the College World Series became more perilous.

Less than an hour ago, the NCAA announced sixteen host sites for the regional round of the Division I college baseball postseason bracket. Goss Stadium in Corvallis - the daunting home grounds of three time national champions at Oregon State - was not included in the list.

Seven SEC schools, three ACC schools, three Big Ten schools, two Big XII schools, and one Sun Belt school made the final cut:



- Alabama (Tuscaloosa Regional)

- Auburn (Auburn Regional)

- Florida (Gainesville Regional)

- Florida State (Tallahassee Regional)

- Georgia (Athens Regional)

- Georgia Tech (Atlanta Regional)

- Kansas (Lawrence Regional)

- Mississippi State (Starktown Regional)

- Nebraska (Lincoln Regional)

- North Carolina (Chapel Hill Regional)

- Oregon (Eugene Regional)

- Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg Regional)

- Texas (Austin Regional)

- Texas A&M (College Station Regional)

- UCLA (Los Angeles Regional)

- West Virginia (Morgantown Regional)

Previously, we wrote about three schools who could potentially earn a regional host site before Oregon State - the Oregon Ducks, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Ole Miss Rebels - and two of those schools earned host sites. Of the top 16 teams in RPI ratings, only #9 USC and #16 Ole Miss failed to host a regional. West Virginia and Kansas finished 17th and 18th in RPI, while Oregon State carried the nation's 19th highest RPI into tonight's announcement.

Ranked 6th in the National College Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) media poll, and 7th across the other major polls, Oregon State is the highest-ranked team that did not earn a regional host site.



In D1Baseball.com's latest projections, the Beavers would play in the Eugene Regional against Oregon, Tarleton State, and Milwaukee. Beaver Nation will find out Oregon State's actual future Monday morning, during the NCAA's televised Division I Baseball Tournament Selection Show beginning at 9 AM PST on ESPN2.