Nebraska Takes Down #5 Oregon State Baseball 7-3 in Series Opener
Oregon State dropped Friday's game against Nebraska in Lincoln 7-3. With the loss, the 5th ranked Beavs fall to 19-5 on the season.
The result also marked the first win for the Huskers over a top-five opponent at home since 2011. Nelson Keljo was expected to start on the bump for Oregon State, but a late change saw Eric Segura get the nod for his first start of the season. Tyce Peterson got a day of rest as well as Paul Vasquez filled in for him at the DH spot to mark his first ever collegiate start.
Segura picked up the loss, dropping his record to 4-1 on the season.
Segura started well, getting through two scoreless innings before the wheels fell off. With the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third, Segura allowed a two-run bomb from Tyler Stone and a solo shot from Dylan Carey. It was just the third time this season that the Beavs did not score first in a game.
Will Walsh got the start on the hill for the Huskers and was excellent throughout his six innings of work, limiting the Beavs to just 5 hits and 3 runs while striking out 2.
The Beavs bats would continue to be silenced in the early goings of this one, while Nebraska kept plugging away and extending their lead. Rhett Stokes would connect on an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the Husker lead to 4-0 heading into the top of the fifth where the Beavs bats would fall silent again. Nebraska tacked three more runs on the board in the bottom half of the fifth inning, thanks to a Dylan Carey RBI single and another two-run bomb, this time courtesy of Cael Frost. Segura's day would be done in the bottom of the fifth, as he finished with five earned runs through 4.1 innings pitched. Segura would strike out 6 in his first start of the season.
The bats eventually woke up for Oregon State in the top of the sixth as Gavin Turley connected for a two-run bomb. Turley extended his hitting streak to 9 games and hit his 37th career HR. Turley is now just 9 home runs shy of the all-time Beaver record. With the score 7-2 going into the bottom of the 7th, Easton Talt would plate a Beaver teammate on a groundout to make it 7-3.
The comeback fell short, however, as the Beavs would not find a hit in the final two frames.
The series will continue on Saturday, with first pitch slated for Noon PT. The game can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.