New Mocks For 2025 MLB Draft Keep Oregon State's Aiva Arquette in Pacific Northwest
Aiva Arquette's 2025 season at Oregon State was by far the best of his college career, slashing .354/.461/.654/1.115 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI. He also posted a career-low 16.5% strikeout rate. Per MLB Pipeline, he is rated the number six player and per Baseball America, he's the number five prospect.
The most recent mock drafts have Arquette landing to the Seattle Mariners with the third pick of the draft per both Baseball America and MLB.com.
MLB Pipeline gives Arquette the following grades: Hit: 50, Power: 55, Run: 50, Arm: 60, Field: 50 and Overall: 55.
Scouting grades from Baseball America: Hit: 50, Power: 60, Run: 45, Field: 50 and Arm: 60.
"Arquette is a free and easy right-handed swinger whose above-average bat speed from his strong frame leads to comfortably plus raw power," the Baseball America scouting report noted. "He has the ability to drive the baseball to all fields and has always shown impressive pull-side power that has come with its share of swing-and-miss tendencies. Arquette did a nice job improving his approach in 2025 and demonstrated improved plate discipline that led to a 12.6% walk rate—the best mark he’s had in a complete college season."
This past season, Arquette was named to the Perfect Game All-America Second Team, Baseball America All-America Second Team, NCBWA All-America Third Team and D1Baseball.com All-America Third Team.
MLB Pipeline notes that "he should have the chops to play shortstop long-term, with easy actions, soft hands and more than enough arm with carry at every angle across the diamond."
Those chops are also a big reason why Oregon State had enough confidence in Arquette to make the switch from second base to shortstop when joining the team via the transfer portal.
The bat isn't an issue with Arquette by any means, being cited as the top offensive prospect in the draft, going within the first ten picks. "College bats with pop at a premium position are always a hot commodity," said MLB Pipeline regarding Arquette's power.
A recent trend within the MLB Draft is when a college player is selected, they are put on an immediate fast track to the Major Leagues. Recent examples include both Jac Caglianone with the Kansas City Royals and Chase Burns with the Cincinnati Reds. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were also called up within a year of them being selected. Arquette could be on that same path, but will be interesting to see if he sticks at shortstop or not to move himself up quicker through the Minor Leagues.