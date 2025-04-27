No. 3 Oregon State Baseball Drops Third Straight Contest At Rival Oregon
Despite a No. 3 national ranking, the Oregon State Beavers lost again on Sunday to the No. 13 Oregon Ducks by a final score of 3-2 in Eugene.
Each team totaled six hits and neither team committed a fielding error.
Ethan Kleinschmit was Oregon State's starting pitcher on Sunday, tossing six innings and throwing a season high of 12 strikeouts. Joey Mundt and Kellan Oakes also appeared in relief, bringing OSU pitching's total to 17 strikeouts with four walks. The loss went the Kleinschmit, whose record falls to 6-2 on the season.
Neither team picked up a hit in the first inning, with Kleinschmit striking out three batters in that opening frame. In the top of the second inning, Oregon State's offense found some good fortune with a series of four consecutive walks. That series ended with Tyce Peterson scoring after Trent Caraway walked.
Again neither team picked up a hit in the third inning. The bottom of the fourth saw the Ducks take a 2-1 lead. First baseman Jacob Walsh hit a solo home-run, followed shortly thereafter by an RBI single from shortstop Maddox Molony.
The Beavs were retired in the fifth without a hit, while the Ducks managed only a single in the bottom of the inning. OSU also picked up just one hit in the top of the sixth.Molony again contributed to the Ducks offense in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to extend the Oregon lead to 3-1.
Jacob Krieg hit a double in the top of the seventh, but was ultimately left on base. Oregon got a single in the bottom of the seventh, but also ultimately left that runner on base.
In the top of the eighth, Arquette hit his 16th home run of the season to cut the Beavs' deficit in half. Oregon threatened with two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the frame, but were not able to add to their lead.
The Beavs didn't go quietly in the top of the ninth, as Levi Jones hit a double, but that would be the end of the OSU offense and the end of the game.
OSU fall to 32-10 on the season and will likely see their national ranking fall on Monday following three consecutive losses. The Ducks and Beavers will play one more contest on Tuesday, April 29, this time in Corvallis at Goss Stadium. That contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.