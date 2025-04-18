No. 6 Oregon State Baseball Defeats CSUN 13-8 Behind Two Turely Homers
The No.6 Oregon State Beavers defeated Cal State Northridge 13-8 in game one of the two sides' three-game series at Hiegert Field on Thursday night. Nelson Keljo got the nod to start on the hill for the Beavs, splitting the work with Eric Segura. Segura was the winning pitcher, moving the record to 6-1.
The Beavs bats got hot early in the first thanks to designated hitter Gavin Turley. Turley smashed a fastball over the fence in the top of the first to give the Beavs an early 2-0 lead. Wilson Weber connected on an RBI-double later in the inning to bring AJ Singer home and the Beavs turned things over to the bottom of the first with a 3-0 lead.
Turley ran into trouble in the bottom of the first. CSUN's Andrew Becker took a changeup into the gap for an RBI-double before Cameron Cavillo doubled later in the inning to tie things up at 3-3. Keljo got out of the jam eventually and finished the first inning with a strikeout.
The Beaver bats would pick up Keljo and tacked on two more in the top of the second. Aiva Arquette connected on an off-speed pitch into left field for his 12th home run of the season and extended the Beavs lead to 5-3.
Keljo trotted back out to the mound in the 2nd and this time seemed much more calm. He was able to work the matadors 1-2-3 in the second to give the Beavs another chance to extend their lead in the top of the third. The Beavs did not let Keljo's good work go to waste, as they loaded the bases in the top of the third with Arquette due up. Arquette masterfully worked a four-pitch walk and the Beavs tacked on another run to lead 6-3. Turley then came to the plate and worked yet another walk to extend the lead to 7-3. AJ Singer singled into the gap to score two more runs for the Beavs and made it 9-3 going into the fourth. The Beavs plated four runs in the top of the third and handed Keljo a huge lead going into the bottom half of the inning.
In the third, Keljo was cool and collected on the mound, retiring the side to turn things over to the fourth inning still 9-3 in favor of Oregon State.
Both sides went quietly in the fourth, with Keljo asked again to hold off CSUN in the fifth. Fatigue may have gotten to Keljo, he walked a batter to load the bases in the fifth and Eric Segura would come in to relieve him. Keljo finished with a line of 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six earned runs, striking out five, and walking three.
Segura would inherit the bases loaded from Keljo and hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and allowed a single all in the span of about five minutes as CSUN tagged Segura with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the game a contest again. The score was 9-7 Beavs going into the sixth inning.
The Beavs bats stayed somewhat hot in the top of the sixth. Jacob Krieg contributed with an RBI sac -fly to score a run and extend the lead to 10-7. Segura retired the side in the bottom of the sixth and Gavin Turley homered once again in the top of the seventh to give him 11 on the season and inched him closer to Bazzana's program record.
Segura was masterful again in relief in the bottom of the seventh, going 1-2-3 to turn things over to the top of the eighth.
After a scary fifth inning for Oregon State, the Beavs bats helped carry the load for Oregon State as Jacob Krieg connected on an RBI-double to extend the Beavs lead to 12-7. Easton Talt would connect on another RBI double and the lead continued to swell for Oregon State to 13-7.
Oregon State went on to win this game 13-8 as CSUN added one unearned run with Roberto Gonzalez stealing home on a pass ball.
The No.6 Beavs improve their overall record to 28-7 and remain hot on this road trip away from Goss, now with a 6-0 record since leaving Corvallis.