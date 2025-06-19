Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State 2B AJ Singer Named an ABCA Gold Glover

Matt Bagley

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers second baseman AJ Singer (7) throws to first for an out to end the fifth inning against the Louisville Cardinals at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers second baseman AJ Singer (7) throws to first for an out to end the fifth inning against the Louisville Cardinals at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Today, Oregon State second baseman AJ Singer accomplished a career milestone: his first gold glove. 

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) named Singer their Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base. 

Since the ABCA began awarding gold gloves to the nation’s best catchers & fielders, three Oregon State players have earned this honor: Singer, second baseman Nick Madrigal (2017), and catcher Adley Rutschman (2019). 

This past season, Singer committed only 2 errors across 247 chances, good for an astounding .992 fielding percentage. The Glendale Arizona native also flashed a rare dependability, playing in 64 of Oregon State’s 65 games. 

The junior second baseman just finished his first season at Oregon State after transferring from Iowa Western Community College, where he earned Second-Team Juco All-American honors.

Singer is draft-eligible, and fans will eagerly await the results of next month’s draft to see if Singer signs a lucrative professional contract, or elects to stay at Oregon State at least one more season.

Matt Bagley
