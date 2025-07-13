Oregon State Baseball: 2025 MLB Draft Preview
The MLB draft starts tomorrow. From a surefire first-rounder to a handful of guys who are looking to be taken on the second day, last season's Omaha team is likely going to have a lot of players selected. The Beavers had five players drafted in 2024, and that number is likely going to be beaten this year.
Aiva Arquette:
The top-rated college shortstop in this draft class, it's unlikely that Aiva will fall out of the top ten. Currently, both ESPN and MLB.com have him going 6th overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that's desperate for a pure hitter. The Pirates' farm system is ranked dead in the middle of the league, and if Aiva were to end up with this team, he would instantly become one of the top prospects in the organization. Though an elite prospect like Arquette could find himself in AA or even AAA fairly quickly, he would likely start out playing High A for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Gavin Turley:
A versatile player whose demonstrated an ability to hit for both average and power, Turley is a strong prospect who will likely be taken in the late third or early fourth round. Ranked by MLB.com as the 77th best prospect, Gavin is likely to be selected by one of the rebuiliding teams(such as the Rockies, Marlins or Angels), as these are the clubs who have picks when his draft stock rolls around.
Trent Caraway:
After recovering from a broken finger in 2024, Caraway erupted at the plate in the second half of the 2025 season with Oregon State. This being said, Caraway did have a fairly high strikeout rate this year despite barreling up a lot of pitches, and it will be interesting to see how scouts weigh the positives versus negatives. For these reasons, Caraway could have a pretty large window for when he might be selected. Caraway has entered the NCAA transfer portal, and still has the option to return to college if he wishes.
Nelson Keljo:
Keljo had some very strong outings for the Beavers this season, and his velocity has increased every year he's been in college. Though he's struggled with command at times, Nelson still has a lot of time for growth, and scouts could see significant upside for him as a left-handed reliever. MLB.com has him as the 182nd best prospect.
Though none of them are ranked by MLB.com, the following Beavers are also likely to be drafted: Canon Reeder, Kellen Oakes, AJ Hutcheson, AJ Singer, Wilson Weber, Jacob Krieg, Easton Talt
Of this group, Wilson Weber likely has the highest draft stock, as a catcher who hit .326 and showed some power with 12 home runs.