Oregon State Baseball 2025 Regular Season In Review
Oregon State finished their 2025 regular season on a four-game win streak and with a record of 41-12-1. The Beavers certainly had more "ups" than "downs" in 2025, with Mitch Canham's crew likely set to host a regional in the NCAA baseball playoff bracket.
Throughout the course of the season, a few series stand out on OSU's resume. The series against a ranked UC Irvine team certainly comes to the front of Beavers fans' minds when they look back at this year. The three-game series at Goss Stadium in Corvallis started out on April 4 with an embarrassing 12-0 loss, but the Beavers responded with resilience, taking games two and three from UCI, defeating the Anteaters 4-2 and 7-4 respectively.
The middle game of the series could have been a catalyst moving forward for the Beavs, as the 4-2 win saw A.J. Hutcheson toss a gem of a game, going 4.1 innings while allowing one hit and no earned runs as Jacob Krieg, Gavin Turley, and AJ Singer all homered.
The Beavs' most successful stretch didn't occur in the friendly confines of Goss Stadium, but rather on the road. In the middle of April, Oregon State embarked on an eight-game road trip that saw the Beavs compete against four different teams. The Beavers would go 8-0 on the trip and sweep Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, and Cal State Northridge, adding a win against the Portland Pilots.
Coming off of a 10-game winning streak that saw Oregon State outscore opponents 106-55, the Beavs were set to battle with the Ducks in a four-game series with three games played at PK Park in Eugene and the final game of the series back in Corvallis. Oregon State went on to get swept by Oregon, being outscored over the four games by a shocking 28-9.
The Beavers would need to make sure the Oregon series wouldnt derail their season, they had to dust themselves off quickly and take their anger out on a different opponent, and thats exactly what they did. Oregon State would go on to take three of four against Hawaii, two of three against Iowa (plus a tie), and they finished with a sweep of Long Beach State.
Over the course of the season, the Beavers bats were, for the most part, hot. Oregon State was led in hitting by Aiva Arquette, who batted .348 in the regular season while collecting 17 home runs and 60 RBI's. Gavin Turley collected 68 hits on his 201 at-bats and produced a historic moment in the regular season when he smashed the Oregon State all-time home run record. As a team, Oregon State hit at a .287 clip and smashed 83 home runs as well.
The Beavers, who sit in the top 10 in four of the five major polls, will now await the conference championship weekend for the Big Ten and the SEC before finding out where they will play in the NCAA Regionals and which opponents could be the most likely. Oregon State could have a chance for revenge as well this season, with a some mocks having the Beavs facing the Ducks in Eugene again for the Super Regional.
The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.