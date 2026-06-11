Oregon State Baseball Adds High Impact Infielder Via Transfer Portal

Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers will be joined in 2027 by the Mid-American Conference's Freshman of the Year.

Miami RedHawks second baseman Diego Cruz, a left-handed batter, announced his commitment to Oregon State on Wednesday.

The Puerto Rico native was a first-team All-MAC selection and a Perfect Game Freshman All-American in 2026 after starring in the infield and at the plate this year. In addition to being an all-league defensive player, Cruz hit a whopping .385 this season with 74 hits and 42 RBIs. He stole 23 bases on 28 tries, starting 52 games at Miami on their way to winning the league's regular season title.

The RedHawks went went 38-17 overall this past season. Northern Illinois grabbed the MAC's only NCAA Tournament bid by winning the league's tournament.

Cruz joins former Long Beach State pitcher Jaxon Baker in the Beavs' incoming transfer portal class for 2027. Four players have announced their intent to exit the program: redshirt-junior outfielder Jace Miller, freshman left-handed pitcher Calvin Gregory, junior infielder Bryson Glassco and redshirt-freshman catcher Ryan VandenBrink.

This addition of Cruz strengthens Oregon State's future lineup for multiple reasons. For one, Cruz' left-handedness can help begin to replace the production of Oregon State's three outgoing left-handed hitters from 2026: Easton Talt, Bryce Hubbard, and Jacob Galloway. Galloway posted the highest batting average on the team this season at .304.

Cruz also gives the Beavers another strong option at second base, a position where Oregon State has seen several MLB players blossom in recent years. The Beavs' starting second baseman from this season, AJ Singer, is moving on after exhausting his eligibility. Singer was an All-American in 2025.

Oregon State recently ended their 2026 season with an overall record of 45-14, exiting the NCAA Tournament in the Regional Final against the Oregon Ducks. After two seasons as an indepent program in baseball, they wil play as members of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference in 2027.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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