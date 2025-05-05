Oregon State Baseball: Bats Go Quiet In 5-0 Loss at Hawaii Sunday
As exciting as the first two games of this series were, game No.3 was a dud for the Beavs and their fans who stayed up late to listen to Mike Parker call the game. Oregon State never got the bats going and only mustered three hits as they lost 5-0 to Hawaii.
Ethan Kleinschmit was given the nod to make his 12th start of the season, and things got rocky for him early. In the bottom of the first Matthew Miura doubled and then eventually scored on a Ben Ziegler-Namoa sac fly.
The Beavers bats were silent throughout the first half of the game, with Hawaii freshman pitcher Cooper Walls tossing a no hitter through five complete innings before he was replaced from the Rainbow Warriors' bullpen.
Hawaii added on to their lead in the bottom half of the third inning, with Konnor Palmiera homering off of a Kleinschmit curveball that hung up in the zone a little too long. Kleinschmit would only go three complete innings before he was replaced by James Decremer. Hawaii led 2-0 through three complete innings of play. The Rainbow Warriors would put the nail in the coffin in the bottom half of the fourth inning, courtesy of a two-out, two-run rbi-single from Matthew Muira. Muira would finish with three RBIs.
The Beavs showed a little fight in the top half of the fifth, Canon Reeder doubled and was followed up by a Trent Caraway single, but Oregon State would strand both runners. Hawaii tacked on one more run in the bottom half of the fifth to make it 5-0 and thats where the score would stay on Sunday evening.
Oregon State and Hawaii will play one more game in Hawaii on Monday night, which will be televised on ESPN+. OSU's overall record falls to 34-12 on the year.