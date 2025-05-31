Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Stay Alive With 7-2 Win Over TCU
No one wants to forget about yesterday's embarrassment versus Saint Mary's more than the Beavers, and they looked ready to do that today, demolishing TCU 7-2 to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.
This time it was the Beavers who got on the board early, with a Wilson Weber homer putting Oregon State up 3-0 in the first. A Trent Caraway homer in the second scored two more, and then two solo home runs in the top of the third, from AJ Singer and Tyce Peterson, scored OSU's final runs of the game.
After that, it was all on the Beaver pitchers, and they didn't disappoint. Freshman Dax Whitney got the start Saturdaand put together an incredible game, striking out 12 Horned Frogs over six innings, his most on the season. He held TCU scoreless through the first four innings, but in the top of the fifth an Isaac Cadena home run finally got the Frogs on the board with two runs.
That was the last bit of good news TCU would get, as Whitney locked down and would not allow another baserunner for the rest of his start. He finished with 4 hits and 2 runs allowed, against 12 strikeouts and 1 walk. Nelson Keljo came in to get the save, striking out another 4 TCU batters while allowing only two hits and no runs in three innings of work
Oregon State will face the loser of Saturday night's matchup between Saint Mary's and USC on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT. Broadcast information is not yet available. The loser of that matchup will be eliminated and the winner will have to face Saturday night's winner of the USC/SMC game at 7 p.m. If needed, a final game to decide the winner of the regional will be played on Monday.