Oregon State Baseball Breaks Losing Streak, Back On Track With Win Over Hawaii
Beavers fans may have needed a latte to get through this one, as the first pitch for the Oregon State and Hawaii game was tossed at 9:35 PT, but it was well worth it as the Beavs got back to winning ways with an 11-4 victory over Hawaii.
With the win, the Beavs improved to 33-11 on the season. It was a much needed win for Oregon State, who were coming off four straight losses to in-state rivals Oregon. The meeting was the first between the two schools since 2010, when the Beavs took three of four against the Rainbow Warriors.
The Beavs' bats, which had been on a hiatus for the past week, woke up right away as AJ Singer collected an RBI in the top of the first while a wild pitch scored another. Eric Segura was given the nod to start on the bump for Oregon State and he settled in nicely in the first, tossing a shutout inning.
Oregon State exploded for four runs in the second inning. The onslaught was led by AJ Singer, who collected a two-RBI double. Hawaii eventually showed signs of life, scoring one run each in the second and third innings, but the damage had been done. Oregon State held a 6-2 lead going into the top half of the fourth inning, before Wilson Weber doubled on an 0-2 count that would see three Beavers touch home plate.
Segura continued to be clinical on the hill, he finished with five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Segura would collect the win, putting him at 7-1 on the season. AJ Hutcheson tossed 2.1 innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits. The Beavers would finish the game with 15 hits through the full nine innings.
Oregon State and Hawaii continue their four game series Saturday first pitch scheduled for 6:35 local time, 9:35 PST. The game will not be live streamed, but can be heard on the Beavers Sports Network with Mike Parker on the call. Live Stats can also be found here.