Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Breaks Losing Streak, Back On Track With Win Over Hawaii

Kyle Clements

Oregon State pitcher Wyatt Queen (19) throws a pitch during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State pitcher Wyatt Queen (19) throws a pitch during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Beavers fans may have needed a latte to get through this one, as the first pitch for the Oregon State and Hawaii game was tossed at 9:35 PT, but it was well worth it as the Beavs got back to winning ways with an 11-4 victory over Hawaii.

With the win, the Beavs improved to 33-11 on the season. It was a much needed win for Oregon State, who were coming off four straight losses to in-state rivals Oregon. The meeting was the first between the two schools since 2010, when the Beavs took three of four against the Rainbow Warriors.

Full Stats

The Beavs' bats, which had been on a hiatus for the past week, woke up right away as AJ Singer collected an RBI in the top of the first while a wild pitch scored another. Eric Segura was given the nod to start on the bump for Oregon State and he settled in nicely in the first, tossing a shutout inning.

Gavin Turley preparing to swing against Oregon
Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley (1) prepares to bat during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon State exploded for four runs in the second inning. The onslaught was led by AJ Singer, who collected a two-RBI double. Hawaii eventually showed signs of life, scoring one run each in the second and third innings, but the damage had been done. Oregon State held a 6-2 lead going into the top half of the fourth inning, before Wilson Weber doubled on an 0-2 count that would see three Beavers touch home plate.

Segura continued to be clinical on the hill, he finished with five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Segura would collect the win, putting him at 7-1 on the season. AJ Hutcheson tossed 2.1 innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits. The Beavers would finish the game with 15 hits through the full nine innings.

Oregon State and Hawaii continue their four game series Saturday first pitch scheduled for 6:35 local time, 9:35 PST. The game will not be live streamed, but can be heard on the Beavers Sports Network with Mike Parker on the call. Live Stats can also be found here.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Baseball