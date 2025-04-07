Oregon State Baseball Claims Series Win Over #12 UC Irvine With Sunday Win
The No.11 Oregon State Beavers wrapped their home series against the No. 12 UC Irvine Anteaters with a 7-4 victory on Sunday. The win marked OSU's second win of the three-game series.
Ethan Kleinschmit was Sunday's winning pitcher, moving his record to 5-1 for the year. Kleinschmit pitched just over five innings, striking out eight batters, allowing four hits and three earned runs. The OSU pitching staff totaled 15 strikeouts, tying a season high. Junior Kellan Oakes also picked up his first save of the season in an important win for the Beavs against a ranked foe.
The first two innings were quiet, with neither team getting any runners across the plate. In the bottom of the third, the Beavers were able to quickly put up three runs. Carson McEntire picked up an RBI single, driving in Canon Reeder, who had reached third on a series of errors. An Easton Talt double moved McEntire to third base, where he was able to steal home on a passed bal a few moments later. That same passed ball allowed Talt to move to third base, where he scored on a Gavin Turley single two batters later.
UCI got one run back in the top of the fourth off a homer from Anthony Martinez. In the fifth, Turley made another offensive contribution with an RBI-double that scored Aiva Arquette. UCI again looked threatening in the top of the sixth, as Colin Yeaman sent a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Fortunately for Oregon State, they saw another offensive burst in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded thanks to two walks and a hit-by-pitch, Arquette drove in two runs with a single. In the next at-bat, Turley picked up his third RBI of the day when he hit into a fielders choice that gave Talt enough time to get home.
UCI scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh thanks to a sac fly from Martinez that scored Will Bermudez. Oakes struck out four of the final eight batters to close out the victory.
The Beavers improve to 22-7 overall with the win. They'll take a short trip back to Hillsboro on Tuesday to face a Portland Pilots team that has won four of their last five.