Oregon State Baseball Clinch Series At Iowa, Down Hawkeyes 5-1
Oregon State took game two and thus the series against the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines.
With the win, the Bears improved to 37-12 on the season. Dax Whitney was OSU's starting pitcher and didn't disappoint. Whitney, who came into this game with a record of 3-3 on the season, was dialed in on the hill. Whitney struck out 11 Hawkeyes in the win, bringing his total to 83 for the season.
Whitney would only allow three hits through his six-inning start while only walking two and allowing just one earned run in the process. Whitney was also clutch when needed, evident by the eight runners the Hawkeyes left on base.
Aiva Arquette got the party started in Des Moines in the third inning, when he connected on an Aaron Savory pitch that hung over the zone for a two-run bomb.
Canon Reeder had a nice day for the Beavs as well. A few batters after Arquette homered, Reeder stepped up to the plate and connected on an 0-1 pitch into left field that scored both Wilson Weber and A.J. Singer.
The game turned into a chess match in the middle innings with neither squad able to capitalize on opportunities and stranding runners. Nelson Keljo came on to relieve Whitney in the seventh inning and was dialed-in as ever, as Keljo struck out the side in order. Keljo would finish with three innings pitches, five walks, and only surrendering two hits.
Iowa feigned a comeback late, with Caleb Wolf driving in a run with an RBI-Single. Oregon State and Iowa conclude their three game series Sunday in Des Moines, with first pitch slated for 10 a.m. PT. The game can be heard on the Beaver Sports Network as well as Big Ten Network+,