Oregon State Baseball Dips in National Rankings With Eight Games Left

Oregon State baseball began last week in the top five of two major polls. However, the past seven days have been a bit of a roller coaster with two unexpected losses - one to UTRGV out of the Southland, and one to the Big West's Cal State Northridge.

The Beavers also got the unfortunate news that their ace and early favorite to be the 2027 top MLB Draft choice Dax Whitney's season is over, and potentially more. Whitney is set to have UCL surgery in the near future.

That news, compounded with the losses, undoubtedly played a role in their small, but noticeable, drop in the major polls this week.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 10, Previous Rank - No. 6

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 5

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 5

RPI: Current Rank - No. 15, Previous Rank - No. 15

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 8, Previous Rank - No. 6

Beginning this postseason, the NCAA tournament selection committee will rank the top 32 teams, not just the 16 regional hosts. Seeds 17-32 will be slotted into regionals based on that ranking: teams 29-32 will be paired with the top four national seeds, 25-28 with seeds 5-8, 21-24 with seeds 9-12 and 17-20 with seeds 13-16. Oregon State are seeking to host their 14th regional as they seek a return trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

Oregon State's overall record now stands at 36-11 heading into the final eight games of the season. The Beavers return to Hillsboro on Tuesday evening for a game against the Portland Pilots at the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PT, broadcasting on ESPN+ and in the Portland area on KUNP. Portland won the first matchup between the two sides this season 3-1 back on March 17.

It will be the 11th neutral-site contest for Oregon State this season. The Beavers are 6-4 in those games entering Tuesday.

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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