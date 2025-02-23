Oregon State Baseball Falls 10-4 in Clash with Minnesota in Round Rock
Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers dropped their second consecutive contest on Sunday, ending their time at the Round Rock Classic with a 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Sophomore lefty Ethan Kleinschmit started on the mound for Oregon State, but was given his first loss of the season (1-1). He struck out seven batters, walked three, and allowed two earned runs in his second career appearance as a Beav.
Six different pitchers worked in for Oregon State, striking out 12 batters and allowing five walks with ten hits. Of Minnesota's ten runs, only five were earned. Not helping the Beavs' chances was a season high of two fielding errors.
At the plate, OSU compiled eight hits with Trent Caraway and Tyce Peterson combining for five. Aiva Arquette was also solid at the plate with three RBIs and a home run.
Oregon State once again took an early lead with a sac fly in the bottom of the third inning from Arquette that scored Canon Reeder. That lead was short lived, as Minnesota left fielder Drew Berkland hit a two-run homer with two outs.
In the top of the sixth inning, Minnesota added to the lead with a two-run single by All-Big Ten outfielder Josh Fitzgerald. In the very next at-bat, the Gophers struck again with a massive three-run home run by third baseman Jameson Martin over the left-field wall.
The Beavers bounced back a bit just after the seventh inning stretch, as Reeder again was driven in, this time on double by Trent Caraway. Caraway got to cross the plate himself a few moments later when Aiva Arquette homered to right field in the next at-bat.
Fitzgerald's second home run of the day extended the Minnesota lead in the top of the eighth, this time over the left-field wall. Richter continued the strong round of batting for Minnesota with a two-run single before Joey Mundt could get the Beavers out of the inning.
Neither team scored a run in the ninth as OSU prepare to leave Round Rock on a down note.
With the loss, Oregon State drop to 5-2, but will continue their time in Texas for another week. They'll now head to Arlington, Texas for games against Baylor, Auburn, and Ohio State as part of the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's. That slate begins on Friday against Baylor on FloBaseball at 5 PM PT.