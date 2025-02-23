Oregon State Baseball Falls To Oklahoma in First Loss of 2025
After a 5-0 start to the season, the #6/7 Oregon State Beavers suffered their first loss of the 2025 college baseball campaign on Saturday. OSU fell in an 8-4 result to the Oklahoma Sooners at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.
Oregon State totaled five hits and made a fielding error in the loss, while Oklahoma totaled eight hits with no errors.
Oregon State utilized six different pitchers, with Dax Whitney falling in his second start of the season. Whitney falls to 1-1 after a six-strikeout outing with four hits and four earned runs allowed.
The offense got started right away for Oregon State. In the bottom of the first inning, Trent Caraway led things off with a single to right field, then stole second when a pitch passed by the Oklahoma catcher Scott Mudler. OSU shortstop Aiva Arquette then blasted his second home run of the season over the right field fence to put the Beavs up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, OSU loaded the bases with two outs thanks to two walks and Arquette being hit by a pitch, but could not convert that into more runs.
That proved costly when the top of the fourth inning rolled around. Whitney allowed runners to reach second and third, then Sooners' second baseman Kyle Branch drove in those runners with a single down the right field line. Oklahoma then took a two-run lead with a home run from Mudler that also scored Branch. Fortunately for the Beavs, Laif Palmer replaced Whitney was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam to stop the bleeding as the defense turned a 6-3 double play.
In the fifth, Oregon State made another pitching change, sending in AJ Hutcheson after just one inning from Palmer. Branch grabbed his third RBI of the evening, scoring Sam Christiansen with an unearned run to extend the Sooner lead.
As the sixth began, Telavs replaced Hutcheson on the mound, but the hole got even bigger for the Beavs. Wyatt Queen and Zach Edwards would make brief appearances in the final three innings. OU's Jaxon Wilits drove in an RBI single in the sixth, which was immediately followed by a two-run home run by Easton Carmichael to make it 8-2.
Finally in the bottom of the eighth, Oregon State's offense managed to get two runs back with a single to center field by AJ Singer and some aggressive base running by Jacob Krieg and Wilson Weber, who scored as a result. That would be the end of the offensive momentum though, with OSU failing to add any more in the final inning.
Oregon State wraps their time in Round Rock on Sunday against Minnesota, with first pitch scheduled for 10 AM PT. Fans can tune into the action on D1Baseball.com.