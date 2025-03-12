Oregon State Baseball Gets Hot in Middle Innings to Rout Washington State
Oregon State handled Washington State easily Tuesday evening in Corvallis in the first of two games the sides will play this week at Goss Stadium. The Beavs defeated the Cougs 15-1 to improve to 11-3 on the season.
The first two innings came and went with no damage being done by either side despite the Beavs leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the 1st. Wilson Weber, who would go on to have a career day, got the party started in Corvallis when he connected for an RBI double to bring home Easton Talt and give Oregon State the 1-0 lead. Weber would score later in the inning on a sac fly from Aiva Arquette and Oregon State would take a 2-0 lead out of the second inning.
Beavs' starting pitcher Kellan Oakes would hold the Cougs scoreless in the third and went 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth inning. The home team's offense erupted in the bottom of the fourth.
Oregon State loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth before Caraway singled to make it 3-0, Aiva Arquette then doubled into the gap on the first pitch he saw to bring in two more runners. Tyce Peterson grounded to short to drive in another runner to make it 6-0 before Dallas Macias blew it open by recording his first double of the season to bring in two more and made it 8-0 with Wilson Weber coming to the plate. Weber sent one to the moon on a three-run shot and cleared the bases to make it 11-0 Oregon State in the bottom of the fourth.
The Beavs batted around the order entirely in the bottom of the fourth and set a season-high for runs in an inning with nine. OSU continued their hot streak into the fifth inning as they scored four more thanks to a wild pitch and an Aiva Arquette triple followed by a Tyce Peterson sac fly. Weber continued his excellent day by driving in two more runners in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 15-0.
Kellen Oakes was a constant in this game finish with 5 innings pitched, allowing 3 hits while striking out 3 as he recorded the win in his fourth appearence of the year.
James Decremer relieved Oakes and allowed the only run for Wazzu in the top of the sixth on a sac fly. Decremer would get into a jam in the top of the sixth but a 6-4-3 double play got him out of the inning. Decremer, in his third appearance of the season, would go 1.2 innings and was relieved by Zach Kmatz. Adam Haight would enter the game to finish it out for the Beavs in the ninth and took the Cougs down 1-2-3 to cap off an impressive evening at Goss for Beaver baseball.
Oregon State and Washington State will play one more Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.