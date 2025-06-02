Oregon State Baseball Pummels USC 14-1 To Force Game 7 For Super Regional Spot
It was an electric atmosphere on Sunday at Goss Stadium as Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers picked up their second win of the day. OSU throttled the USC Trojans 14-1 Sunday evening to force a winner-take-all matchup for Monday.
Including their earlier win over Saint Mary's, the Beavers scored a total of 34 runs in a matter of hours on Sunday.
Wyatt Queen was the starting pitcher for the Beavs, leading a pitching performance that included a total of 16 strikeouts from OSU. The Beaver offense posted a total of 17 hits to USC's 12.
In the bottom of the first, USC threatened sending a runner home after a deep shot to center, but a stellar relay throw by Aiva Arquette allowed Wilson Weber to make the tag at the plate.
In the top of the second, a well-placed safety squeeze bunt from Canon Reeder allowed Weber to score from third as the Trojans failed to field it properly. Dallas Macias had a similar at-bat a few moments later, bunting down the first-base line to score Trent Caraway from third. Tyce Peterson then doubled through the USC infield to bring in Reeder. Easton Talt laid down yet another bunt and was thrown out at first, but not before Macias made it home to put the Beavs up 4-0 before wrapping up the frame.
In the bottom of the second, USC got a triple out of Jack Basseer, followed by an RBI single from Tejada to get on the board. That would be the Trojans' only run of the evening.
The third inning saw the Beaver offense go right back to work with a solo homer from Gavin Turley. Weber followed that with a double, then was brought home on a blooper of a double by Caraway. OSU had a 6-1 lead at that point.
USC managed to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, prompting Canham to pull Queen and insert Kellan Oakes. Oakes got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
In the top of the sixth, Caraway blasted a home run, his fourth of the Regional, over the left field wall to bring in three more runs and extend the lead to 9-1.
OSU managed to load the bases in the seventh with Arquette up to bat. Arquette just barely beat out what would have been a double play, scoring Dallas Macias. Turley followed that with an RBI single of his own right through the middle of the defense.
Zach Kmatz replaced Oakes on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, again keeping USC from crossing home plate. In the eighth, Caraway walked, followed by an AJ Singer double that brought him in for OSU's twelfth run of the game. Peterson added his second RBI with a double that brought Singer home.
OSU added more yet in the ninth. With the bases loaded, Singer hit a chopper to the shortstop, who bobbled the ball, allowing Arquette to score again.
The Beavers and Trojans face off once more on Monday evening for the right to play Florida State in the Super Regional round. The decisive game is set for 3 p.m. PT on ESPNU