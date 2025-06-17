Oregon State Baseball's Season Ends At College World Series With Louisville Loss
With both sides facing the possibility of elimination, the Oregon State Beavers and Louisville Cardinals faced each other Tuesday in their second matchup of the 2025 College World Series.
Louisville got revenge on the Beavers with a dramatic 7-6 result, ending OSU's season and extending their own.
Getting off to a late start thanks to a delayed conclusion of yesterday's UCLA-LSU game, Nelson Keljo started on the mound for the Beavers. In the bottom of the first, Louisville got on the board first with an RBI single from Eddie King Jr. A two-run homer from Jake Munroe widened the Louisville lead in the bottom of the third.
The Beavers got two runs back in the fourth inning. Tyce Peterson led off with a walk, then Jacob Krieg sent a ball over the left field wall. Howerver, Zion Rose led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer.
In the top of the sixth, AJ Singer walked to get on base, then eventually got moved into scoring position at third base two at-bats later. Canon Reeder then drove Singer in when he hit a grounder to the shortstop, which turned into a fielders choice. Moving to the bottom of the frame, Louisville's Kamau Neighbors continued his impressive offensive run at the NCAA Tournament, driving in Garret Pike from second after Pike hit a double earlier in the inning.
The Cardinals extended their lead back to three in the bottom of the seventh, when King picked up another RBI, a sacrifice fly that drove in Matt Klein.
Oregon State wasn't quite done yet. Aiva Arquette led off the top of the ninth with a home run off of the first pitch. Gavin Turley followed that with a single, and stole second a few moments later. Wison Weber then took a walk, followed by an AJ Singer single to load the bases with no outs.
UofL shortstop Alex Alicea failed to field a ground ball from Tyce Peterson allowing Turley and Weber to score and tie the game at 6-6.
In the bottom of the ninth, Louisville loaded the bases with, partially due to a catcher's inference call on Weber. King again stepped up for the Cardinals, sending a high sacrifice into centerfield, giving plenty of time for the winning run to score from Alicea.
The Beavers had nine hits to Louisville's ten, while they committed three errors compared to one by the Cardinals.
Louisville will face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday to continue their run in Omaha at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.
Oregon State end their eighth trip to Omaha with the loss, capping their 2025 season with an overall record of 48-16-1.