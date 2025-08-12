Oregon State Baseball Signs Elite In-State Left Handed Pitcher
The Oregon State Beavers are looking to reload in the offseason to make it back to Omaha again in the next few years. Beavers coach Mitch Canham and his staff have made strides towards that goal, most recently receiving the commitment of LHP August Ware.
Ware, the LHP, is an Oregon Native. He plays high school baseball at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Beavs beat out Oregon, Gonzaga, and Santa Clara for Ware’s commitment.
Ware had an impressive junior season with Glencoe, posting a 2.50 ERA while striking out 65 in 33 innings pitched. Ware only surrendered 15 walks in the process. Mitch Canham and his staff have been busy recruiting other pitchers in the 2026 class as well, signing right handed pitchers Everett Burdett out of Albuquerque and Keegon Matson out of Redmond, WA. The Beavers have now signed 12 players in the class of 2026.
The Beavers will need all the help on the mound that they can muster in the coming years. Beavers pitcher Dax Whitney will most likely head to the MLB in the next few years, and the Bears have already lost pitcher James Decramer to the portal. The Beavs lost one of their most reliable arms in the bullpen to the transfer portal in Laif Palmer. Oregon State also recently lost Matthew Morrel, who signed with USC through the transfer portal.
RHP Grady Saunders is another in-state pitcher that is currently committed to the Bears. Saunders, like Ware, is in the class of 2026. The Beavers currently sit at No.23 in the 2026 recruiting rankings. The No. 23 rank for the Beavs has them higher than the Ducks, Louisville, and South Carolina.
Beaver baseball recently wrapped a 2024 season that included their eighth trip to the College World Series and an overall record of 48-16-1. Oregon State will compete as an independent for one more season in 2026 before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations later in the summer.