Oregon State Baseball Takes Hawaii Finale 7-3
Oregon State rebounded from their Sunday defeat to Hawaii on Monday with a 7-3 victory.
Wyatt Queen was the Beavs' starting pitcher, giving 6.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts. Queen picked up the win, moving his overall record to 3-1 on the year. Both teams put together eight hits each, with the Beavs' three home runs ultimately making the offensive difference.
Monday's game was mostly quiet through the first five innings. Hawaii did threaten with a runner on third in the first, but Queen managed to get out of the winning without allowing the run to score.
Neither team managed to get a runner to third base again until the fifth inning, when Carson McEntire got their for the Beavs, but did not get across home plate before the third out.
In the top of the sixth, McEntire again contributed offensively for OSU with a double to left center that scored Trent Caraway. McEntire stoled third in the next at-bat and was quickly and was brought in on an RBI single from Aiva Arquette.
Wilson Weber homered in the top of the seventh to extend the lead. Hawaii answered after the stretch with an RBI from Jack Salmon.
In the top of the eight, OSU saw McEntire again deliver a big swing, sending a solo homer over the right-field wall. Weber followed that with his second home run of the day, a three-run shot that ultimately made the biggest difference in the game.
Hawaii got a rally going in the bottom of the eighth ultimately scoring two runs before AJ Hutcheson got the Beavers out of situation where the Warriors had two runners in scoring position.
Jacob Krieg got one more hit for OSU in the top of the ninth, then Hutcheson retired the Hawaii side in order to win the game.
Oregon State improve to 35-12 on the year with as they return to the mainland. OSU continue their season on Wednesday (May 7) against the Portland Pilots. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.