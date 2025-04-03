Oregon State Baseball Team Prepares for Top 25 Homestand
Last weekend, the Oregon State baseball team suffered a pair of ugly losses in Nebraska. Speaking with local media yesterday, head coach Mitch Canham stressed that the upsets sobered his team.
"Sometimes you need that. When you sit in the airport in Denver until 2:30 in the morning, and get home at 6:30 AM, you get time to think about things."
In his first start of the season last Friday, pitcher Eric Segura struggled: he allowed 7 hits, 2 homers, and 5 earned runs in 4 and 1/3 innings pitched. Now Segura returns to the bullpen,and he sounds confident in the role: "[It's a] new role coming out of the pen, it's taken time to adjust but I think I'm getting better at doing that, and just coming up and down, I think I've done pretty well so far but there's a lot of room to improve".
One bright spot of the weekend was Gavin Turley. On Saturday, Turley's 3 home runs helped Oregon State set a school record for their most ever homers in a single game. With a team-wide 8 homers, the Beavers blasted Nebraska 16-5.
Yesterday, Turley kept a positive note after the team's tough results. "I don't think anyone's necesarilly too worried about it [the lost series]. We're just focused on UC Irvine this weekend, it's baseball, stuff's gonna happen."
Despite dropping two games to the Nebraska Cornhuskers last weekend, Oregon State remains in contention to reach the NCAA baseball tournament. The Beavers are 20-6 overall, with top 25 rankings in each of the major polls.
This weekend, their postseason resume can be boosted with a strong showing against fellow top 25 ranked UC Irvine. The Anteaters hold a 22-5 overall record, and will enter Goss Stadium at Coleman Field with an impressive 11 game win streak.
The action begins Friday evening, with a first pitch slated for 5:35 PM PST. Saturday, the two teams will face off at 1:35 PM PST. Sunday, the series wraps up at 12:05 PM PST, an early time to help accomodate UC Irvine's return flight to California. All 3 games will be televised on Portland's CW, and broadcast by veteran Pac-12 Network and Hillsboro Hops play-by-play announcer Rich Burk.