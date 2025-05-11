Oregon State Baseball Tie With Iowa 6-6 in 10 Innings Thanks To Travel Curfew
It was an odd day for Oregon State baseball on Sunday as the Beavers' Sunday bout with the Iowa Hawkeyes in Des Moines ended in a rarely-seen tie after ten innings of play. In the final game of a series, ties can sometimes occur when a visiting team has a long distance to travel to return home. This was the case for the 6-6 result between OSU and their opponents.
It took a rally for the Beavers to stay alive in this one as their record moves to 37-12-1 in 2025. The tie marks OSU's first since the 2019 season. Oregon State didn't get their first hit until the sixth inning, which helped them force their second extra-innings contest this season.
In the bottom of the first, Iowa left fielder Ben Wilmes led off with a triple, then was brought home with an RBI single from shortstop Gable Mitchell. Mitchell quickly made his way to third base by stealing second and advancing on a throwing error by Wilson Weber. First baseman Caleb Wulf then brought in Mitchel with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
Iowa added another run in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Wilmes.
The third, fourth, and fifth innings were quiet, with Iowa only adding one hit in the bottom of the fourth.
Oregon State finally caught a series of offensive breaks in the top of the sixth. The Beavs managed to load the bases with two walks and a fielding error. Gavin Turley then picked up another walk to score Tyce Peterson. Then, Weber followed that with a grand slam, their first official hit of the game. That gave OSU a 5-3 lead.
Iowa answered in the bottom of the sixth when Mitchell grounded out, but drove in Kellen Strohmeyer to cut it to 5-4. The Hawkeyes held in the seventh, then tied it with a sacrifice bunt from Wilmes that scored Strohmeyer.
Neither team managed a run in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings. In the tenth, Canon Reeder picked up a single, then made it to second on a groundout by Levi Jones. Jacob Krieg and Easton Talt then walked to load the bases. Dawson Santana was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat to put OSU back on top at 6-5.
Just when it looked like Oregon State would get to clinch the win, Iowa's Jaixen Frost ripped a solo homer over the left-field wall off of AJ Hutcheson.
At that point, the game would end due to Oregon State's travel curfew, as they headed to the plane back west to Corvallis. OSU return to action on Tuesday as they host the Portland Pilots before a three-game homestand against Long Beach State to close the regular season.