Oregon State Baseball Will Host Super Regional After 9-0 Win Over USC
After losing to Saint Mary's in the opening game of the Corvallis Regional, Oregon State had their work cut out for them if they hoped to reach a Super Regional. Fortunately for them, they rose to the occasion in a major way.
OSU secured a spot in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday with a 9-0 victory over USC. This comes after OSU forced the decisive game with a 14-1 win over USC on Sunday evening.
The Monday win marked the the first time that Oregon State shutout an opponent since 2018.
Starting pitcher James Decremer picked up the winning decision with a five-inning outing where he struck out six and walked two.
Easton Talt doubled to lead off for the Beavers in the bottom of the first inning. Two batters later, Gavin Turley snuck one by the USC infield for a single, bringing Talt home.
In the bottom of the third, Jacob Krieg was walked, quickly followed by a home run by Aiva Arquette. Turley then stepped up in the next at-bat and delivered a solo shot over the wall in left center.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Easton Talt brought in another run with a sacrifice fly that brought in AJ Singer, though the Beavs did not manage to take further advantage of the situation.
In the bottom of the fifth, Trent Caraway blasted a homer to left field, ensuring that he ends the Corvallils Regional with a home run in every game of the event.
Eric Segura replaced DeCremer in the sixth, redeeming his poor performance from earlier in the weekend when the Beavs lost to Saint Mary's in his lone start. Segura struck out five and walked three, allowing only one hit in three innings.
The Beavs kept the offensive wheels turning in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run shot over the wall from Krieg after Singer and Dallas Macias managed to get on base.
Segura was replaced by Laif Palemer in the ninth, who closed out the huge win for Mitch Canham's club.
Oregon State will now host a Super Regional against the Florida State Seminoles starting this coming weekend. Exact dates and times have not yet been announced.