Oregon State Baseball Wins Monday Thriller Over Gonzaga
Oregon State defeated Gonzaga 4-3 in extra innings Monday night in Corvallis. With the win, the No.3 ranked Beavs improved their overall record to 31-7. It was the Beavs' first game back home at Goss since going on a 7-0 run on their road trip to California.
RHP Wyatt Queen got the start on the mound for Oregon State, while AJ Hutcheswon was awarded the victory, moving to 3-0 this year.
Queen went three up, three down in the first inning and settled in nicely. Queen would run into a bit of trouble in the top of the second inning. With the score tied 0-0, Queen threw a fastball that Gonzaga's Tommy Eisenstat drilled over the wall in right field to give the Zags a 1-0 lead. Queen worked out of the jam to keep the defecit to one, and had four strikeouts through two innings of work.
Oregon State went quietly once again in the bottom of the second, and Queen's day was done going into the third. Queen finished with two innings pitched, giving up one earned run while striking out four. RHP James DeCremer came in to relieve Queen and got right to work, striking out a pair to end the top of the third.
Eaton Talt got the Beavs on the board in the bottom of the third, sending a ball down the right field line for an RBI-triple. Arquette brought Talt home with a fielders choice on a groundout and the Beavs took a 2-1 lead into the top of the fourth inning. DeCremer was excellent in relief once again, striking out another two to send things to the bottom of the fourth with the Beavs still holding a slim one-run lead.
DeCremer trotted back out for the fifth and was in trouble early, allowing two doubles as Gonzaga tied the game once more at two apiece. It went from bad to worse for DeCremer, who walked two Gonzaga batters following the two doubles, and with the bases loaded DeCremer plunked a batter in the head, giving Gonzaga the lead.
Oregon State and Gonzaga's bats went quiet until the bottom of the 6th inning, when Talt worked a walk and moved to second base on a bunt, then scored on a double from Singer. Both Oregon State and Gonzaga would tighten the screws, allowing no runs by either side in the next four innings until Easton Talt, with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the 12th, connected on a low dribbler that turned into the game winning RBI-single.
The Beavs play Gonzaga Tuesday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 2:05 p.m. PT and will shortly after turn their attention to the Ducks, who are ranked No. 13 in the country right now.