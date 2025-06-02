Oregon State Bats Pile Up 20 Runs In Regional Win Over Saint Mary's
Oregon State moved on in Corvallis regional after defeating Saint Mary’s 20-3. The lopsided score comes just two days after the Gaels defeated the Beavs at Goss Stadium. Saint Mary's are eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with the loss.
Ethan Kleinschmit received the nod to start on the bump for Oregon State and settled in nicely, despite giving up a leadoff walk. Kleinschmit recorded a strikeout and got a nice boost from Canon Reeder on a diving catch in center field to get out of the first inning.
In the top of the second inning, Canon Reeder recorded a sac fly to score Trent Caraway from third, it would be the first of many runs for the Beavs. Things ended 1-0 advantage for OSU going into the bottom half of the inning.
Kleinschmit picked up where he left off in the bottom half of the second, recording another K and getting help from catcher Wilson Weber who made a nice throw to second to throw out Diego Castellanos.
Oregon State added some insurance in the top half of the third inning. After an Easton Tale strikeout, Aiva Arquette got to 2nd on a would-be double-play as he got behind the tag. Gavin Turley would get plunked in his plate appearance and the bases were juiced with Wilson Weber coming to the plate.
Weber grounded out on a fielder's choice but scored Peterson with Aiva Arquette advancing to third. Caraway would walk to load the bases once more, this time with two outs. A.J. Singer walked in the next at-bat to score Arquette from third. Into the bottom of the third, the Beavs held a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Kleinschmit was commanding once more in the bottom half, getting three pop ups through four batters to get the Beavs out of the inning.
The Beavs added yet another insurance run in the bottom of the 4th, this time coming on a moon shot from Tyce Peterson, who has now homered in two straight days. Gaels RHP Noah Waldeck would come in to relieve freshman LHP Talin Gardini, who gave up three runs in as many innings.
Kleinschmit chased the Gael’s hitters 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 4th, needing only 11 pitches to do so. Trent Caraway homered for the Beavs in the top half of the 5th inning, his third HR in the last three days. Oregon State led 5-0 after 4.5 innings.
Kleinschmit ran into trouble with a thin bullpen behind him in the the bottom half of the fifth, allowing an RBI-single to Eddie Madrigal, Kleinschmit stayed in the game and allowed a first pitch single following a mound visit allowing another run across. The Beavs eventually got out of the inning, but not before they saw their lead trimmed from 5 to 3.
The Beavs really got the party started at Goss in the top half of the sixth. Tyce Peterson opened up the inning with a single, Easton Talt followed that up with a double, and after a pitching change that saw Daniel Gueva Castro come into the game for the Gaels, Aiva Arquette singled to score Peterson. Gavin Turley saw his pop-up into right center field drop, which scored Talt. Trent Caraway joined the party with a single to score two. In the blink of an eye, Oregon State led 9-2 with just one out in the top of the sixth.
Daniel Gueva Castro’s day would be done on the hill for Saint Mary's, LHP Garret Plata came out of the pen to try and restore balance in the ball game, but tossed a wild pitch that brought Peterson in to score. Arquette, who had already batted previously in the sixth, came up to the plate once more in the inning and singled to score Talt. Wilson Weber flew out to end the inning. It was an incredible sixth, with the Beavs recording nine runs on 14 at-bats. Oregon State led 14-2 after six complete innings.
Kleinschmit’s day would end in the bottom of the 8th, recording 108 pitches on the afternoon to go along with his 7.2 innings of work. RHP Joey Mundt would come into the game and get Oregon State out of the eighth.
Oregon State, maybe upset at the loss to the Gaels two days prior, decided to add six more runs in the top half of the ninth inning. Wilson Weber connected on a solo home run, Dawson Santana recorded a bases-clearing double, and Gavin Turley singled to score Santana to take the program's RBI record from Trevor Larnach.
Oregon State will now play USC in an elimination game, with game time starting at 7:45 PT, on ESP just two hours after the conclusion of their 20-run party. OSU will need to take two games against the Trojans to advance to the Super Regionals.