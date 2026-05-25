Oregon State Beavers Headed to Eugene Regional

For the 2026 Oregon State Beavers baseball team, the first road to Omaha is humble Oregon Route 99.

Shortly after 9:20 AM this morning on ESPN, the NCAA Division I college baseball Selection Show announced that Oregon State would head to Eugene's PK Park, the home park of the Beavers' arch-rival Oregon Ducks, for this weekend's regional round. The four-team regional will be a double-elimination format, and the regional champion will advance to a three-game series in the NCAA Super Regionals.

Oregon State (43-12) is officially the #2 seed in the regional, below #1 seed Oregon (11th nationally), but above #3 Washington State (30-26) and #4 Yale (30-13-1). The pride of the Palouse claimed an automatic bid to the the regional by winning the Mountain West Conference tournament, while the Ivy League leading Bulldogs also earned an automatic bid, defended their regular season title with a conference tournament championship.

The weekend will mark a reunion for Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington State, as the three schools were members of the Conference of Champions - the moniker for the century spanning conference that once made up the Pac 12 - until Oregon and nine other schools departed following the 2023 season. In addition, the three west coast schools have some familiarity this season, as Oregon State played Oregon and Washington State twice each, splitting both schools.

On Friday May 29th at 12 PM PST, Oregon State and Washington State will begin the regional. Coverage will air on ESPN+ and on Beavers Sports Network statewide radio affiliates. Later that night at 5 PM PST, Oregon will battle Yale. The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, May 29 12:00 PM, - Oregon State vs. Washington State on ESPN+

Game 2: Friday, May 29th at 5:00 PM - #11 Oregon vs. Yale on ESPN+

Game 3: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

Game 4: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Game 5: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

Game 6: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Regional Final - Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Game 7: Monday June 1st if necessary

According to Oregon athletics, All-Session reserved tickets and general admission tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, May 26th. In addition, PK Park gates and the box office will open one hour before the start of the first game of each session. Each session of the regional will require an individual ticket, with the ballpark being cleared between sessions. Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 28th. Fans can park for free in Autzen Stadium's east parking lot.