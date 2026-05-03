Oregon State Beavers Walk it Off to Even Series With CSU Northridge

The Oregon State Beavers walked off Cal State Northridge in the 10th inning on Saturday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Matadors jumped on sixth-ranked Oregon State early, getting to starting pitcher Eric Segura right away. Thomas Matthew ripped a double down the line to give CSUN a 1-0 lead early. CSUN put more offense together in the 3rd, with an RBI groundout and then a Sac fly to give the Matadors a 3-0 lead.

Throwing a bullpen game, the visitors were able to get through the first two innings unvarnished. Despite two walks in the bottom of the first, CSUN pitcher was able to escape the frame unscathed. The Beavers went down in order in the bottom of the second, and CSUN maintained their lead.

The Beavers fired their bats up in the bottom of the 3rd. Easton Talt blooped a single to left, before AJ Singer followed up with a base hit of his own. After a sacrifice fly, Adam Haight knocked an RBI single to score both Singer and Vazquez, tying it up at three.

Eric Segura was solid through the next few frames, striking out four batters over the next two innings. Zach Edwards then took over on the mound for the Beavs. With two down and runners on first and second, Trent Abel ripped a single to left field that scored Vaughn Coleman and gave the Matadors a 4-3 lead.

But the Beavers responded in the 7th. Paul Vazquez and Ethan Porter(who hit his first Beaver home run last night) started off the inning with two base hits, before Adam Haight landed a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third with one down. Bryson Glassco then came through with a clutch base hit to score two, giving the Beavers a 5-4 advantage. It was five all going to the top of the tenth, after OPSU stranded a couple of runners in the bottom of the ninth.

After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the tenth, OSU's offense went to work with AJ Singer working a walk to start off the frame. With one down and a man on first, Paul Vazquez roped a double down the left field line, scoring AJ and giving the sixth-ranked Beavers a much-needed walk-off victory to keep their chances of hosting a super regional alive.

Isaac Yeager picked up the victory for OSU, going four innings and striking out seven without allowing a single earned run. Paul Vazquez had a monster game offensively for the Beavs, going three for five on the day. Adam Haight and Bryson Glassco both had two RBIs.