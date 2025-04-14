Oregon State Completes Sweep of Cal State Fullerton With 9-8 Sunday Win
Oregon State defeated Cal State Fullerton once again on Sunday night, surviving a late offensive surge from the Titans to secure a 9-8 victory. The win in the third and final game of the series gave the Beavers the sweep, their first in a road series this year.
On the mound, Ethan Kleinschmit picked up the win after pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and a walk, moving his record to 6-1 this season. The pitching unit of Kleinschmit, AJ Hutcheson, and Kellan Oakes totaled 11 strikeouts on the evening.
Offensively, OSU totaled ten hits while CSUF picked up 12. The Beavers also made the only fielding error on the night.
CSUF got on the board first in the bottom of the first with a solo homer from Andrew Kirchner, marking his fourth consecutive game with a home run.
It took until the top of the third inning for an Oregon State run to cross the plate. However, the Beavers quickly took the lead with a three-run home run by Aiva Arquette. Canon Reeder added his own three-run home run in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Fullerton got two runs back with RBIs from Paul Contreras and Marcos Rosales.
The Beavers added a run in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Levi Jones that scored Gavin Turley. Another OSU run came in the top of the sixth with Easton Talt's second home run and sixth RBI of the weekend.
After the stretch, CSUF got a homer from Contreras, his second of the weekend. Moving into the top of the eighth, Canon Reeder got his second homer of the game, this time a solo shot over the left field wall. CSUF got a run from Latta, who scored thanks to a fielding error by Caraway with the bases loaded. That made it 9-5 heading into the ninth inning.
Oregon State was unable to get a hit in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the inning, the Titans quickly picked up three runs with RBI singles from Nick Miller, Kirchner, and Eli Lopez. Fortunately for the Beavers, three strikeouts from Oakes got them out of the inning and the game.
The win brings the Beavers' record to 26-7 on the year. The Beavs' time in California is not over, as they head to Los Angeles proper to face UCLA on Tuesday. First pitch of that one-off contest is set for 6 p.m. PT on Big Ten Plus.