#7 Oregon State Defeats Portland 5-3 in Final Midweek Contest of 2025
Oregon State baseball won what will be their final midweek matchup of the 2025 regular season Tuesday night. The Beavs beat the Portland Pilots in a 5-3 result at Goss Stadium.
AJ Singer contributed two RBIs as both teams brought in nine hits each. Laif Palmer was Oregon State's winning pitcher, who delivered 2.1 innings of scoreless work to close out the win. Palmer's record improves to 2-0 this season. James DeCremer started on the mound, striking out three in four innings, allowing five hits.
After the Beaver defense started the game with three straight outs, the home team got on the board first. Aiva Arquette singled to lead off, then quickly made it to second on an error that stemmed from a failed pickoff attempt. AJ Singer then brought Arquette home with an RBI single.
In the top of the second, Portland tied up the game with a solo home run by Zach Toglia.
Despite getting a runner to third in the fourth inning, it would take until the bottom of the fifth until Oregon State would score again. Gavin Turley managed to get to second after getting walked and Wilson Weber was hit by a pitch. Singer stepped up again to deliver an RBI single that brought Turley home. Canon Reeder then did the same thing in the next at-bat, bringing in Weber.
Not to be outdone, Portland tied the game in the top of the sixth with a two-run single from catcher Riley McCarthy. The Pilots then got runners to first and second base in the top of the seventh, but ultimately left them stranded.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oregon State quickly loaded the bases. Tyce Peterson then took a walk to give the Beavers back the lead. Dallas Macias was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat to put the Beavers up 5-3.
The Oregon State's defense got the final six batters of the game out. The Beavs threatened again in the bottom of the eighth with runners to second and third, but were not able to add to the lead.
Oregon State have three games remaining in the regular season after pushing their record to 38-12-1. The Beavs begin their final homestand on Thursday, May 15 against Long Beach State. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.