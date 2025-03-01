Oregon State Hangs On 4-3 For Friday Win Over Baylor in Arlington
After two consecutive losses, Oregon State baseball got back in the win column on Friday night with a 4-3 victory over Baylor in their first matchup in Arlington, Texas.
Kicking off the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's, Oregon State had a slight offensive advantage. The Beavers tallied five hits compared to four by the Bears. OSU also had one fielding error, the only one of the game.
Nelson Keljo was the Beavers' starter on the mound, going four innings with four strikeouts and a walk.
Eric Segura put together another strong appearance in relief, allowing one hit in three innings wiht one unearned run. Segura also walked three batters and struck out two. The sophomore righty earned the win, moving his record to 3-0 for the young season. Matthew Morrell earned the save, pitching the final two inning with one strikeout.
The Beavers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Gavin Turley.
It took until the top of the fourth for Baylor to get a hit, but it was a costly sequence of events for the Beavers. Apodaca reached first base on a single to right field. Then, in the next at-bat, left fielder Wesley Jordan blasted a two-run home run over the left-field wall to tie the game.
Fortunately for Mitch Canham's group, a Jacob Krieg solo shot put the Beavers back on top in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Oregon State added another run to the lead. Tyce Peterson reached second base on a ground-rule double. Krieg again came up clutch, driving in Peterson with a single to left field.
Baylor bounced back in the top of the seventh, putting pressure on Segura with an RBI single from Jack Little to make it a one-run game. Easton Talt then bailed out the Beavers with a catch at the wall, robbing Enzo Apodaca of a home run.
Morrell took the mound in the top of the eighth for the Beavers. He and the defense sent the final six batters of the game right back to the dugout to preserve the OSU win.
Oregon State are right back in the action on Saturday afternoon against the Auburn Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m PT on FloBaseball.