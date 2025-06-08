Oregon State Loses Pitchers' Duel To Florida State in Super Regional Game Two
A decisive third game of the Corvallis Super Regional will be played on Sunday afternoon after Florida State claimed the second game of the series by a score of 3-1 over Oregon State.
Oregon State started lefty Ethan Kleinschmit on the mound, who turned in as strong a performance as Mitch Canham could have hoped. Kleinschmit struck out 11 batters, allowing two hits with three walks and one earned run. It was an admirable day going up against Florida State's starting pitcher, No. 1 overall MLB Draft prospect Jamie Arnold, who had nine strikeouts of his own.
Each team accumulated six hits over the course of the contest.
The Beavs plated the first run of the game in the top of the first. Aiva Arquette singled from the second spot in the batting order, then stole second. Wilson Weber drove Arquette home with an RBI single to left field a few moments later.
It took Florida State until the bottom of the third to tie things up. Jaxson West reached first base on an error by Trent Caraway, which proved costly for the Beavers. With two outs, a walk moved West to second base. Max Williams then knocked a base- hit into left field, giving West enough time to score.
Both starting pitchers were replaced in the seventh inning. FSU pulled Arnold in the seventh inning after 113 pitches. Kleinschmit was replaced by Laif Palmer after 110 pitches.
In the bottom of the seventh, Florida State took the lead with an RBI single from Gage Harrelson that drove in James Hankerson Jr. from second base. That would end Palmer's day after just 17 pitches, sending Wyatt Queen to the mound. Queen managed to work out of the inning, but the Beavs were left with work to do down 2-1.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Seminoles loaded the bases with two outs, drawing a walk for West to go up 3-1. That would end up being the final score of the game, as Peyton Prescott closed things out for the Noles, striking out four batters over the final two innings.
Game three of the series is scheduled for Sunday night at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m ET on ESPN+. A win would send the Beavers to Omaha for the eighth time in program history. A loss would send them home in the Super Regional round for the second consecutive year.