Oregon State Outfielder Easton Talt Signs with Yankees

This season, three Oregon State alums made the 2026 MLB All Star Game. Perhaps someday, Easton Talt will join them in the big leagues.



Yesterday, the Oregon State senior outfielder signed a contract with the New York Yankees organization.



After earning Arizona all-state and Peoria-area Player of the Year honors during his prep career, Talt committed to Oregon State. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in 21 games with 12 starts, batting just .133 with two runs batted in.



A year later, his trajectory soared. In 2024, Talt appeared in 22 games, with 9 starts, batting .318 with a double, a homer, and eight runs batted in. Notably, his first career home run came on a pinch hit at-bat against Pac-12 powerhouse Stanford.



2025 saw Talt grow into a leader in the clubhouse. He played 64 games, with 60 starts, notched 9 multi-RBI games, and had 15 multiple-hit games. In an elimination game against St Mary's at the Corvallis Regional, he earned three hits and two doubles. Facing Coastal Carolina in the College World Series two weeks later, Talt homered.



This past Spring saw his career transcend further. He was one of only two Beavers to play in - and start - all 59 of their games. Over the course of the season, Talt hit .274 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, and 5 homers. He drove in 45 runs batted in, and earned 41 walks. At the time of this publication, his 26 stolen bases this season rank in the top-ten all-time for single-season stolen bases at Oregon State. For added measure, he played clean in the field, tallying a 1.000 fielding percentage on 101 chances.



The promising young outfielder will likely begin his professional career on the east coast. The Yankees' rookie ball team plays in Tampa, in the Florida Complex League. Tampa is also home to the Yankees' Single-A affiliate the Tampa Tarpons, while their High-A affiliate the Hudson Valley Renegades play in Wappingers Falls, a two hour drive north of New York City.