Oregon State Reaches College World Series, Outlasts Florida State 14-10
"Oh no, not again".
After Florida State junior outfielder Max Williams homered the Seminoles ahead 2-0 in the top of the first, Beaver fans would be forgiven for assuming the worst. Down early, this game seemed poised to join the list of close calls, bitter defeats, and "what ifs" that haunted every postseason in the Mitch Canham era.
Instead, the three time national champions punched their ticket to Omaha with a 14-10 victory.
James DeCremer, fresh off a five inning masterclass against USC last Monday, started on the mound. His opening stanza featured the Williams two-run blast, an error, and a wild pitch. A flyout to left mercifully retired the side, and the Beavers escaped an ugly opening frame with only two runs allowed.
Entering tonight, Oregon State managed only six runs combined in this series. In the bottom of the first, they scored seven. Florida State starting pitcher Wes Mendes loaded the bases after hitting Beaver cleanup batter Wilson Weber. Then the runs poured in: an AJ Singer fielders choice traded a Trent Caraway run for an out, then Tyce Peterson singled Aiva Arquette home, Jacob Krieg singled Singer across the plate, and Cannon Reeder played to his namesake with a bases clearing cannonball past the left center fence.
Redshirt-freshman Carson McEntire - playing in his first game in weeks - followed Reeder's home run with a solo shot, 7-2 Oregon State. The Seminoles pulled their starter Mendes in favor of Payton Manca, but the damage was done.
Florida State sophomore outfielder Chase Williams - who drew the ire of the Goss Stadium crowd with some colorful banter Friday night - gave the fans a memento in the top of the second: a solo home run to pull Florida State closer, 7-3 Beavers. Following the inning, DeCremer would make way for Oregon State's nominal Friday starter, Eric Segura.
The next two frames were scoreless; in hindsight, it was a calm before the storm. In the 3rd inning, the Beavers got Jacob Krieg to third and Cannon Reeder to second. Then the Seminoles swapped Payton Manca for reliever Joe Charles. His first batter Carson McEntire earned a walk. His second batter Trent Caraway emptied the bases with a missile to left center, 11-3 Beavers.
After an Arquette base hit, the Seminoles dipped into their bullpen again, switching Joe Charles for Chris Knier. On the sophomore righty's second pitch of the night, Oregon State career home run leader Gavin Turley grazed the batter's eye in center field, 13-3 Beavers.
In the top of the fourth, Florida State loaded the bases, then scored on a Trent Caraway fielders choice, 13-4 Beavers. In the bottom of the inning, Tyce Peterson answered with a solo shot to left, 14-4 Beavers.
Eric Segura lasted into the top of the fifth. After Florida State runners reached first and second with 1 out, Segura was relieved in favor of junior righty AJ Hutcheson. The Seminoles loaded the bases, and scored on a Jackson West sacrifice fly to left field. Another run scored on a difficult grounder down the first base line, which was initially ruled out but overturned on review, 14-6 Beavers.
In the top of the sixth, Noles batter Myles Bailey unloaded a two run bomb near the right field scoreboard, 14-8 Beavers. Hutcheson would give way for true freshman righty Zach Kmatz.
Through the eighth inning, Kmatz faced 7 Florida State batters; he retired them all.
Mitch Canham rewarded his freshman reliever with the opportunity to finish the game. Trailing the Beavers 14-8 the ninth, Drew Faurot singled through the left side. Freshman Hunter Carns followed with another single. A Jameson West groundout advanced the runners to second and third, and signaled the end of Kmatz' night. Enter Nelson Keljo. A groundout by Brody DeLamielleure advanced another Florida State run home, 14-9 Beavers. Then Carns reached home on a Gage Harrelson million dollar bounce down the third base line, 14-10 Beavers. Finally, Keljo worked Alex Lodise down to a 3-2 count with 2 outs in the 9th, and then struck him out looking. The battle was over. The Beavers were headed to Omaha.
Oregon State advances to the College World Series - their first since winning the national championship in 2018, and their first in the Mitch Canham era - and the Beavers will begin Friday against Louisville, time TBA.