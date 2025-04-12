Oregon State Takes Series Opener Over Cal State Fullerton 7-3
Friday marked a fourth consecutive win for the Oregon State Baseball team, who moved to 24-7 in 2025 with a 7-3 victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Jacob Krieg and Aiva Arquette homered in the win. OSU rode a late offensive surge, scoring four runs in the final three innings to push them over the edge.
Eric Segura was the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters with two walks in a five-inning outing. Segura's record moves to 5-1 on the season.
Nelson Keljo started on the mound for OSU, pitching the first four innings, striking out three with one walk and two home runs.
In the bottom of the first inning, Fullerton took the first lead of the game with a solo homer to right field by Andrew Kirchner. The Beavs quickly tied it up in the top of the second with a Jacob Krieg homer.
The top of the third saw the Beavers build a lead with RBIs Trent Caraway and Krieg to make it 3-1.
Kirchner got his second home run of the day in the fourth inning, prompting Segura's entrance for the Beavers after that inning.
Moving ahead to the sixth, Fullerton tied it 3-3 when Maddox Latta stole home on pitch that got away from OSU catcher Wilson Weber.
OSU's offensive surge began in the seventh as Weber scored from third base thanks to a fielding error by Kirchner. The Beavs then subbed in designated hitter Levi Jones, who picked up an RBI single that brought Krieg in from third base.
Aiva Arquette hit his tenth homer of the season in the top of the eighth, bringing the lead to 6-3.
OSU got one more run in the ninth when Weber was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The win also marked Mitch Canham's 200th win as the head coach of the Beavers. The series continues Saturday at 5 p.m. PT in Fullerton, streaming on ESPN+.