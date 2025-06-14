Oregon State Walks It Off For 4-3 Win Over Louisville to Open College World Series
Oregon State baseball's first game at the College World Series since 2018 was one for the ages. The Beavers battled until the end to lock up a 4-3 victory over the Louisville Cardinals in Omaha on Friday night, getting a walk-off RBI from Gavin Turley in the bottom of the ninth.
Starting OSU freshman right-handed pitcher Dax Whitney battled through 5.1 innings, striking out nine with only one walk and one unearned run. As a unit, OSU pitchers struck out 14 on Friday.
Oregon State ultimately picked up 11 hits compared to Louisville's nine, but the Beavers committed three errors while UofL only committed one.
Neither team picked up a hit until the fourth inning. Louisville grabbed a pair of singles in the top of the inning, but Whitney managed to strand both of those runners. In the bottom of the frame, Oregon State out together an offensive rally that resulted in two runs off of four hits. Wilson Weber and Gavin Turley picked up RBIs in the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Whitney gave up his first walk of the game. Whitney attempted to pick the runner, Kamau Neighbors, off at first and appeared to do so. However, Beavs first baseman Jacob Krieg was unable to maintain possession of the ball and Neighbors was safe. Lucas Moore then singled to advance Neighbors to second, followed by a groundout by Matt Klein that moved Neighbors to third. That prompted the Beavers to replace Whitney with Eric Segura.
Jake Munroe then got the Cardinals on the board with a hard grounder to short, which Aiva Arquette was unable to handle and allowed Neighbors to score. Segura then managed to get the Beavers out of the inning, maintaining a one-run lead.
The bottom of the sixth saw the Beavers load the bases, prompting Louisville to replace starter Patrick Forbes. Forbes finished the day with ten strikeouts, a walk, and two earned runs. At that point, Canon Reeder hit his own hard grounder to shortstop, which Alex Alicea was unable to turn into an out for the Cardinals, scoring another run for the Beavers.
Wyatt Queen took the mound for OSU in the top of the seventh, managing to escape the inning and strand two runners. The Beavs got runners to first and third in the bottom of the seventh, but the Louisville defense stopped the bleeding there.
In the top of the ninth, Kellan Oakes came on for the Beavers. Zion Rose led things off for the Louisville offense with a triple, that got past Turley after the left fielder made an unsuccessful diving catch attempt. Tague Davis ripped a single to center field, scoring Rose and cutting the Beaver lead to one run. Tanner Shiver came in to pinch run for Davis, but got caught in an attempt to steal second.
A very strange play followed, as Alicea hit a chopper to short, which Arquette threw well wide of first base. Weber attempted to put the ball back in play, but could not gain control of the ball. That gave Alicea enough time to get all the way to third base. Kamau Neighbors then hit an RBI single to tie the game.
With one out, Arquette singled in the bottom of the ninth, followed by double from Turley that scored him from first base.
The Beavers will now face Coastal Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN2 after the Chanticleers defeated Arizona earlier in the day. Louisville will face Arizona earlier on Sunday afternoon with the loser being eliminated from the tournament.