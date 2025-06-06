PRO BEAVS: Jacob Melton Earns First Big League RBI
Once upon a time, Jacob Melton was a leadoff hitter at South Medford High School in the heart of Oregon pear country. In a matchup with arch-rivals North Medford during his senior year, Jacob opened the first inning with a first-pitch home run.
Melton brought that same bravado to his Oregon State career, and it should be no surprise that he's now thriving in the big leagues: last night Melton earned his first career runs batted in.
The one-time Houston Astros 2nd round pick, and recent call-up from AAA Sugar Land, went 2-for-4 last night against the Pirates, including a 4th inning 2-run single that extended the Astros lead to 4-1.
Before attending Oregon State, Melton was an Oregon 6A all-state and all-conference selection. He then spent a year under Oregon State alum Andy Peterson's tutelage at Linn-Benton CC.
At Oregon State, Melton blossomed: in 2021 he was named Pac-12 Honorable Mention with 25 starts, 6 home runs, 3 triples, and 5 doubles, with a .404 batting average. The following season, he was an All-American, a Golden Spikes award semifinalist, and the Pac-12 Player of the Year. That spring, Melton started all 63 games, batting .360 with 22 doubles, 4 triples, 17 home runs, and 21 stolen bases.
In June 2022, Houston picked Melton in the second round of the draft. This week marks his first big league appearances.