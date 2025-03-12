Pro Beavs: Travis Bazzana Expected To Make MLB Debut By August
Last college baseball season, the Oregon State Beavers produced the best player in the country with second baseman Travis Bazzana. After setting OSU single-season records in runs scored (84), home runs (28) and slugging percentage ( .911), Bazzana was named a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
Bazzana was chosen first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians, making him the second Oregon State player to have that honor bestowed upon him (Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles).
This season, Bazzana is expected to make his first appearance in the Guardians' lineup, though that is not expected to happen until later in the season. MLB.com writer Ben Weinrib estimates that the Guardians will give Bazzana the call-up in August.
"Bazzana is unlikely to make the big leagues as quickly as the No. 1 Draft pick before him (Skenes was up in May), but the Guardians' offseason trade of Andrés Giménez makes it clear that they think he'll be ready sooner rather than later. Bazzana has the elite bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline to hit atop a lineup and could provide a significant boost to Cleveland's playoff chances over the summer." -- Ben Weinrib, MLB.com
Bazzana began his professional career last summer with the Lake County Captains, the High-A MiLB affiliate of the Guardians. In 27 games for the Captains, the Australian hit .238 in 101 appearances at the plate, with 24 hits, 12 RBIs, 3 home runs, and 20 runs scored.
Guardians' spring training is underway in Goodyear, Arizona. Bazzana is expected to be a part of the Cleveland's team in Spring Breakout, which features games between the best prospects in each farm system. Cleveland plays the Seattle Mariners on Friday, March 14 as part of the event in Goodyear at 5:05 p.m. ET.